Signed royal portraits from famous Fife hotel go under hammer in Perth

The late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh gifted the photos to the Craw's Nest in Anstruther on a visit in the 1980s

By Morag Lindsay
Nick Burns standing next to to large framed photos of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in front of Lindsay Burns Auctioneers premises in Perth
A little piece of Fife history will go under the hammer at Lindsay Burns auction house in Perth next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Three rare signed portraits of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will be auctioned in Perth next week.

The photographs were signed by the royal couple on a visit to the Craw’s Nest Hotel at Anstruther in 1982.

The pair had enjoyed a meal there between carrying out engagements in St Andrews, Anstruther, Methil and Glenrothes.

Queen Elizabeth II accepting posy from three children in Anstruther in 1982
The Queen on her visit to Anstruther in 1982. Image: DC Thomson

The large official portraits were taken by photographer Peter Grujeon.

They feature the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, posing solo and together.

And they could fetch £100-£200 apiece when they go under the hammer at Lindsay Burns auction house in Perth on Tuesday.

Nick Burns standing next to large frames photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh in formal wear outside Lindsay Burns auction house, Perth
Nick Burns with one of the three royal portraits outside Lindsay Burns’ Perth premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Auctioneer Nick Burns says it’s possible they’ll sell for much more.

“It’s quite unusual to see something like this and there’s been a lot of interest in them,” he said.

The one of the Queen on her own is getting the most online attention.”

Close up of signatures, Elizabeth R and Philip, dated 1982 on edge of photo
The royal couple’s signatures are likely to appeal to collectors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He added: “They were presented to the Craw’s Nest Hotel as a thank you gift in 1982.

“The Queen and Duke had gone there for lunch when they visited the Scottish Fisheries Museum at Anstruther, and they’ve been in the same family ever since.”

Lindsay Burns brings ‘treasure trove’ to Perth

The royal souvenirs are just one of the talking points in Lindsay Burns’ upcoming antique, art and interiors sale.

Nick says buyers will find a “treasure trove” of items among the 860 lots.

Another highlight looks likely to be a traditional Maori wooden fighting staff.

Nick Burns with carved head of fighting staff in front of his face and his eyes either side
The carving makes it as much a work of art as a weapon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The carved weapon, known as a Taiaha, dates back to the 19th century.

They were used in warfare and as sacred treasures, often passed down through generations.

Nick Burns holding long wooden staff with carved head inside auction house with paintings on wall behind
The taiaha made its way from New Zealand to Lindsay Burns’ Perth sale room. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“They’ve become quite desirable objects,” said Nick.

“Often incantations (or karakia) would have been said over them, giving them a spiritual significance.”

This one is excpected to fetch at least £1,500.

Sculptor’s work is part of Perth history

From closer to home comes a bronze model of a Modena pigeon, mounted on a stone plinth.

It’s one of a number of auction lots made by the Perthshire sculptor William Hepworth (1934-2014).

Hepworth established the Alyth Art Foundry.

Nick Burns holding small bronze pigeon scupture
The pigeon is one of a number of William Hepworth pieces in the sale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Best known for his wildlife bronzes, he also made the Torso de Femme sculpture outside the Fergusson Gallery in Perth and the Queen Mother Memorial Gates at Balhousie Castle, home of the Black Watch Museum.

His pigeon has an estimate of £150-£300.

Sellers going for gold as prices rocket

Also notable is the amount of gold jewellery and other objects in the two-day sale.

“The gold price has been at an all-time high,” said Nick.

“And it looks like sellers are taking advantage of this.”

Gold cigarette case in original box from Asprey, Bond Street, London
This nine-carat gold cigarette case, from Asprey, London, could fetch £3,500 at current prices. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The antique, fine art and interiors sale will run over Tuesday and Wednesday, April 29-30, starting at 10am both days.

Buyers can bid online or in person.

The Lindsay Burns and Company Auctioneers sale room in King Street, Perth, will be open for viewing on Saturday from 9am-2pm, Sunday from 1-3pm, and Monday from 9-5pm.

Conversation