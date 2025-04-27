Cyclist fighting for life after being hit by car in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist fighting for life after being hit by car in Perth city centre

Emergency services were called to Canal Street around 10.45pm on Saturday.

By Laura Devlin
The road was closed for around 5 hours to allow for a full collision investigation. Image: Stuart Cowper.
A cyclist is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Perth city centre.

Emergency services were called to Canal Street around 10.45pm on Saturday following reports of a crash involving a white Kia Sportage and a bike.

A 58-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the Kia was uninjured.

One witness described seeing a large police presence in the area following the crash.

They told The Courier: “I was coming up Princes Street when I noticed that it had been closed by the police.

“There was a large group of traffic officers at the junction with Canal Street.

Huge emergency service response

“There must have been seven or eight police vehicles, including a collision investigation unit there.

“They were covering the area with a torch and then placing small yellow markers on the ground.

Police investigate a road traffic collision on Canal Street, Perth. Image: Supplied

“Given the number of police officers, and the collision investigation team there, it was clearly a serious incident.”

The road was closed for around five hours while officers investigated.

Police appeal for dash-cam footage

Police are now appealing for anyone in the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Mike Guild said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact us as it could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101, quoting incident number 4042 of April 26 2025.

