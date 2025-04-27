Cyclist fighting for life after being hit by car in Perth city centre

A cyclist is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Perth city centre.

Emergency services were called to Canal Street around 10.45pm on Saturday following reports of a crash involving a white Kia Sportage and a bike.

A 58-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the Kia was uninjured.

One witness described seeing a large police presence in the area following the crash.

They told The Courier: “I was coming up Princes Street when I noticed that it had been closed by the police.

“There was a large group of traffic officers at the junction with Canal Street.

Huge emergency service response

“There must have been seven or eight police vehicles, including a collision investigation unit there.

“They were covering the area with a torch and then placing small yellow markers on the ground.

“Given the number of police officers, and the collision investigation team there, it was clearly a serious incident.”

The road was closed for around five hours while officers investigated.

Police appeal for dash-cam footage

Police are now appealing for anyone in the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Mike Guild said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact us as it could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101, quoting incident number 4042 of April 26 2025.