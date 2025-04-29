Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Perth and Kinross schools could be forced to scrap gender-neutral toilets

The Perth and Kinross Council schools may need to make changes after a Court of Session ruling that pupils need access to single-sex toilets

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Bertha Park exterior
Bertha Park School in Perth has gender-neutral toilets. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Council bosses are waiting to learn if three Perth and Kinross schools built with only gender-neutral toilets will have to be adapted.

It comes after a Court of Session judge ruled Scottish schools must provide single-sex toilets for pupils.

Perth and Kinross Council says it is awaiting Scottish Government guidance on the schools under its control.

A spokesperson said: “Currently we have nine schools with mixed-sex facilities.

“Six of these also have separate male and female toilets while the remaining three have been designed with floor-to-ceiling cubicles in semi-open plan areas that will allow schools to reassign separate toilets for males and females.

“The same system is in place in schools currently under construction, such as the new Perth High School.”

Artist drawing of new Perth High School
The new Perth High School may have to re-assign its gender-neutral toilets before it opens. Image: Deanestor.

Bertha Park High School, which opened in 2019, was built with gender-neutral toilets.

The Courier has asked the council which other schools are affected by the ruling.

Court rulings lead to Perth and Kinross schools gender-neutral toilets review

Last week’s Court of Session judgment was made in a case brought against Scottish Borders Council by parents concerned about a new primary school that had been built with only gender-neutral toilets.

The decision came after the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law.

Following the Supreme Court judgment, the Equality and Human Rights Commission issued an interim update on its guidance.

Two women hands clasped in the air looking triumphant
For Women Scotland campaigners Susan Smith and Marion Calder celebrate outside the Supreme Court in London. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire

It said: “Schools must provide separate single-sex toilets for boys and girls over the age of eight.

“It is also compulsory for them to provide single-sex changing facilities for boys and girls over the age of 11.

“Pupils who identify as trans girls (biological boys) should not be permitted to use the girls’ toilet or changing facilities, and pupils who identify as trans boys (biological girls) should not be permitted to use the boys’ toilet or changing facilities.

“Suitable alternative provisions may be required.”

Tayside school toilet incident led to voyeurism charges

Councillor Peter Barrett is the equalities lead for Perth and Kinross Council.

Peter Barrett head and shoulders in suit and tie
Councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The Perth City Centre Liberal Democrat councillor said: “I contacted senior officers following the Scottish Borders Council decision last week and have requested a briefing on the position in Perth and Kinross.

“We need to look at toilet provision in schools across Perth and Kinross, for both existing schools and new-builds and ensure compliance with the law and revised guidance on provision of single-sex and gender-neutral toilets.”

Calls to ban unisex toilets in schools have been made previously after an incident at a secondary school in Dundee.

A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with voyeurism in December 2024.

Unisex toilet sign on blue wall
Schools may have to change their arrangements around gender-neutral toilets. Image: Shutterstock

A female pupil was reported to have found a phone hidden – with the camera switched on – inside a toilet roll holder.

The device was said to contain “hundreds” of videos and images of naked girls.

Scottish Government responds

The Scottish Government is working to update its guidance following the recent legal decisions.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Local authorities have statutory responsibility for the school estate, including provision of toilets.

“The Education Secretary will engage with COSLA to carefully consider the implications of the Court of Session ruling involving Scottish Borders Council in relation to Earlston Primary.”

The spokesperson added: “We are keen to work with the EHRC to ensure consistent, inclusive and comprehensive guidance is in place following recent legal decisions.”

Conversation