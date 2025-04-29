Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perth Museum shortlisted for £120k arts prize

Perth is the only Scottish finalist for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2025.

By Morag Lindsay
View of Perth Museum with Stone of Destiny Experience in centre and two floors of exhibits surrounding
Perth Museum is the only Scottish contender on the Art Fund shortlist. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perth is in the running for the world’s biggest museum prize.

The £27 million home of the Stone of Destiny is one of five finalists for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2025.

There’s a £120,000 prize on offer for the winner and £15,000 for each of the runners-up.

And Perth Museum is the only Scottish contender on the shortlist.

Culture chiefs say the recognition belongs to the people of Perth and Kinross.

Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum will learn if it has won the Art Fund prize in June. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s the latest in a string of accolades to come the museum’s way since it opened in the former Perth City Hall last March.

And it comes a week after Culture Perth and Kinross confirmed visitor numbers have now topped 258,000.

The organisation, which runs the 5-star attraction on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council, says there were more than 2 million additional visits to the city centre since the arrival of the museum.

Culture Perth and Kinross chief executive Helen Smout said: “This nomination belongs to the people of Perth and Kinross, Scotland, and all our staff, volunteers, supporters, and contributors who have helped make Perth Museum a very special place since we opened just over a year ago.”

Helen Smout walking past display cases with large painting of man in kilt on wall behind
Helen Smout welcomed the latest Perth Museum accolade. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She added: “We are changing perspectives on what a small, regional museum can achieve.

“Regardless of who takes home the grand prize, we already feel like winners.”

Art Fund shortlist follows Perth Museum Macbeth launch

Art Fund is the national charity for museums and galleries.

Judges consider overall achievements, impactful projects and the input of museum staff and volunteers.

Perth Museum is up against Beamish, The Living Museum of the North in County Durham; Chapter in Cardiff; Compton Verney in Warwickshire and the Golden Thread Gallery in Belfast.

The shortlist announcement coincides with the launch of the latest paid-for exhibition at Perth Museum.

Man looking at crown with enormous close-up of dirty bearded face behind
Perth Museum’s latest exhibition focuses on Macbeth: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Man under hanging installation of daggers backlit in red
Daggers on display as part of the new Macbeth exhibition. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Macbeth: An Exhibition considers Shakespeare’s ill-starred hero, the real-life Macbeth, and their impact on Scotland and Perthshire in particular.

The winning museum will be announced on June 26 in a ceremony at the Museum of Liverpool.

Between now and then, Art Pass holders can enjoy free entry to the Macbeth exhibition.

Jenny Waldman, Art Fund director, said: “This year’s finalists are inspiring examples of museums at their best – deeply connected to their local communities, responsive to the world around them, and alive with energy and ideas.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A85 west of Ross Bridge near Comrie.
Drivers to face overnight closures on major Perthshire road
Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan
Perth pair given curfew because they were 'children' when they stamped on stranger's head
Lidl has plans for stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
8 sites in Tayside, Fife and Stirling where Lidl wants to open - including…
Bertha Park exterior
3 Perth and Kinross schools could be forced to scrap gender-neutral toilets
Thomas Justice of Caw's Bar in Dundee is in this week's High Street round-up.
High street round-up: Dundee pub takeover, Arbroath retailers confirmed and Perth cafe closes
Sidney McLagan
Fake military cop who pulled over pregnant woman on M90 was convicted child sex…
Ben Hodgson in front of POW huts at the former Cultybraggan camp
Popular Perthshire cheese saved by 25-year-old ex-Gleneagles chef
Fallen branches from ash tree
Perthshire tree disease danger to cost council £2.2m
Pit bull stock image
Court orders destruction of 'banned breed' dogs after fatal attack in Kinross
Artist Charlotte Brayley at home on her smallholding in Perthshire.
Perthshire artist seeks cute calves or lovely lambs for BookBench Trail sculptures

Conversation