Perth is in the running for the world’s biggest museum prize.

The £27 million home of the Stone of Destiny is one of five finalists for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2025.

There’s a £120,000 prize on offer for the winner and £15,000 for each of the runners-up.

And Perth Museum is the only Scottish contender on the shortlist.

Culture chiefs say the recognition belongs to the people of Perth and Kinross.

It’s the latest in a string of accolades to come the museum’s way since it opened in the former Perth City Hall last March.

And it comes a week after Culture Perth and Kinross confirmed visitor numbers have now topped 258,000.

The organisation, which runs the 5-star attraction on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council, says there were more than 2 million additional visits to the city centre since the arrival of the museum.

Culture Perth and Kinross chief executive Helen Smout said: “This nomination belongs to the people of Perth and Kinross, Scotland, and all our staff, volunteers, supporters, and contributors who have helped make Perth Museum a very special place since we opened just over a year ago.”

She added: “We are changing perspectives on what a small, regional museum can achieve.

“Regardless of who takes home the grand prize, we already feel like winners.”

Art Fund shortlist follows Perth Museum Macbeth launch

Art Fund is the national charity for museums and galleries.

Judges consider overall achievements, impactful projects and the input of museum staff and volunteers.

Perth Museum is up against Beamish, The Living Museum of the North in County Durham; Chapter in Cardiff; Compton Verney in Warwickshire and the Golden Thread Gallery in Belfast.

The shortlist announcement coincides with the launch of the latest paid-for exhibition at Perth Museum.

Macbeth: An Exhibition considers Shakespeare’s ill-starred hero, the real-life Macbeth, and their impact on Scotland and Perthshire in particular.

The winning museum will be announced on June 26 in a ceremony at the Museum of Liverpool.

Between now and then, Art Pass holders can enjoy free entry to the Macbeth exhibition.

Jenny Waldman, Art Fund director, said: “This year’s finalists are inspiring examples of museums at their best – deeply connected to their local communities, responsive to the world around them, and alive with energy and ideas.”