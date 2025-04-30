Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Council clearing out Perth offices ahead of controversial hotel revamp

Perth and Kinross Council bosses say there's nowhere to store the furniture from 1-5 High Street, amid plans to turn it into a boutique hotel.

By Morag Lindsay
1-5 High Street, Perth which could be converted into a hotel
A boutique hotel is planned for the former council offices at 1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Council bosses want to sell off furniture from their former offices in Perth amid plans for a controversial hotel redevelopment.

The tables and chairs have been stored at 1-5 High Street for nearly 30 years.

But the building is poised to become a new “boutique hotel” after Perth and Kinross Council agreed to sell it to a developer for £1.

And with nowhere else to store the items, officers suggest sending them to auction.

They say the proceeds can then be reinvested in the city’s Common Good Fund.

Leather upholstered chair, with others behind in wood panelled room with red carpet
One of the chairs stored at 1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Councillors will be asked to approve the proposal next week.

It comes after The Courier revealed concerns about the status of the 1-5 High Street development.

Henley Homes, the council’s original preferred bidder, collapsed with debts of £67 million.

The council went on to sign a development lease with Rogue City Hotels, part of the Henley group.

Architect drawing showing 1-5 High Street building with turrets and tall ornate windows
Drawings for the proposed hotel at 1-5 High Street. Perth. Image: JM Architects/Perth and Kinross Council

But a spokesperson for Rogue City told us it “no longer exists” after another of its venues, the Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch, went into administration with debts of £4m.

And it’s another company, fronted by two former Henley Homes officers, that has since submitted a planning application to turn the former council offices into a 74-bed hotel.

Storage space in short supply beyond 1-5 Perth High Street

The fate of the furniture will be decided by the council’s Perth Common Good Fund committee on Monday.

Some of the items are said to have cultural significance, while others have either limited or no value.

And a report to councillors explains: “Neither the council nor Culture Perth and Kinross have sufficient room to continue to store this furniture, most of which has been stored in the present location since 1996.”

Wooden table in room with other furniture around it
One of the tables in storage. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

By law the council has to consult the public first if it wants to sell Common Good property.

It outlined the plans on its consultation hub website for eight weeks at the end of last year.

One member of the public said they wanted the council to retain 10 Baillies’ chairs.

The only other response was from a councillor, who said at least one of the crested chairs should be kept.

Wooden chair, upholstered in red leather with council crest carved on back
Council officers suggest keeping two of the more historic chairs. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Council officers suggest keeping two of the best examples and sending the others to auction.

“It is recommended that the two crested chairs are retained as these hold a particular value to the history of the former Burgh Council,” says the report.

“These chairs were former Baillie chairs, and they are of civic value, which was noted in the consultation responses.”

Long-running questions for hotel plans

The deal for 1-5 High Street, Perth, has been controversial from the outset.

1-5 High Street exterior
The former council building at 1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council came under fire for the decision to sell the B-listed landmark to Henley Homes for £1, while renting office space at Pullar House.

It is also supposed to be footing the bill for £1.9m in heritage funding.

At the time it was said the £7m project would create around 200 jobs and pump £1.12m into the local economy each year.

The development lease means the £1 sale would go through after work is completed.

More from Perth & Kinross

UHI Perth graduation in 2023.
UHI Perth could axe all university degrees to plug £2m deficit
John Lizanec and Alan Brown
Inmate with 666 tattoo launched Perth prison razor attack on wife killer John Lizanec
Police and ambulance vehicles at South Street, Perth.
Big police presence in Perth city centre after 'man attacked by gang of 6'
ASC The Grange care home, Balbeggie.
Soiled laundry stored next to food trollies at Perthshire care home
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Footsie £500 and Milk Bar-ney
View of Perth Museum with Stone of Destiny Experience in centre and two floors of exhibits surrounding
Perth Museum shortlisted for £120k arts prize
A85 west of Ross Bridge near Comrie.
Drivers to face overnight closures on major Perthshire road
Regan Mills and Declan Buchanan
Perth pair given curfew because they were 'children' when they stamped on stranger's head
Lidl has plans for stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
8 sites in Tayside, Fife and Stirling where Lidl wants to open - including…
Bertha Park exterior
3 Perth and Kinross schools could be forced to scrap gender-neutral toilets

Conversation