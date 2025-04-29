Big police presence in Perth city centre after ‘man attacked by gang of 6’

A big police operation has been launched after a man was reportedly attacked by a gang of at least six men in Perth city centre.

The incident happened on the corner of South Street and Scott Street at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Four police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene.

At least a dozen officers conducted interviews with some of the 70-plus onlookers present.

One person in the area in the aftermath of the attack told The Courier at around 7.10pm: “There must have been about a dozen police there.

“They were interviewing lots of people on the street and in shops, and taking statements from onlookers.

“It was so busy there at the time, with what must have been at least 70 people crowding round to see what was going on.

“There were four police vehicles and an ambulance, but only two police cars are left now.

“Police blocked off part of South Street but you could get through if you were careful.

“People are saying a man was assaulted by six other people.

“Let’s hope everyone is okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Tuesday, 29 April, 2025, officers received a report of an assault on South Street, Perth.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”