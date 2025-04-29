Big police presence in Perth city centre after ‘man attacked by gang of 6’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big police presence in Perth city centre after ‘man attacked by gang of 6’

Officers took statements on South Street as "at least 70 people crowded round to see what was going on". 

By Stephen Eighteen
Police and ambulance vehicles at South Street, Perth.
Police and ambulance vehicles at South Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A big police operation has been launched after a man was reportedly attacked by a gang of at least six men in Perth city centre.

The incident happened on the corner of South Street and Scott Street at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Four police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene.

At least a dozen officers conducted interviews with some of the 70-plus onlookers present.

One person in the area in the aftermath of the attack told The Courier at around 7.10pm: “There must have been about a dozen police there.

“They were interviewing lots of people on the street and in shops, and taking statements from onlookers.

“It was so busy there at the time, with what must have been at least 70 people crowding round to see what was going on.

“There were four police vehicles and an ambulance, but only two police cars are left now.

“Police blocked off part of South Street but you could get through if you were careful.

“People are saying a man was assaulted by six other people.

“Let’s hope everyone is okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Tuesday, 29 April, 2025, officers received a report of an assault on South Street, Perth.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

