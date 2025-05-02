Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Wee Jessie’: Blairgowrie remembers Perth golfer who conquered the world

Jessie Valentine was described as 'the greatest Scottish lady golfer ever' as Blairgowrie Golf Club unveiled a wall of photos in her memory.

By Morag Lindsay
Jessie Valentine
Jessie Valentine

A Perthshire golf club is honouring one of Britain’s most successful female golfers.

“Wee Jessie” Valentine died in 2006, aged 91. But her legacy paved the way for generations of girls and women golfers.

The six-times Scottish Ladies Champion was voted the world’s number one lady golfer in 1937, at the age of 22.

Jessie Valentine as a young woman, smiling holding large trophy
Jessie Valentine, then Anderson, with the British Ladies Championship trophy in 1937. Image: Supplied

She designed a range of Dunlop golf clubs for women.

And in 1959, the Perth-born legend became the first golfer to receive an MBE for services to the sport.

Jessie, known fondly as “the Fairway Maid of Perth”, was made an honorary member of the Blairgowrie Golf Club in 1969.

And now the club has collated a series of photographs reflecting her honours-strewn career.

Jessie Valentine as an older lady swinging a golf club
Jessie Valentine was still enjoying her golf at Blairgowrie in her 80s. Image: Supplied

Her son Iain, a Blairgowrie member and former chief executive of the Hong Kong Golf Association, joined other family members and guests for the unveiling of the “Jessie Valentine Wall” in the clubhouse dining room.

Jessie’s biographer Dr Eve Soulsby was also there to reflect on her remarkable contribution to the game.

She said: “In my opinion Jessie is the greatest Scottish lady golfer, ever.”

Jessie Valentine collected honours throughout her life

5ft 2in Jessie was the daughter of Craigie Hill professional and coach Joe Anderson.

She was also granted honorary membership at her beloved Craigie Hill and inducted into the Scottish Sporting Hall of Fame.

Black and white photo of Jessie Valentine holding MBE medal
Jessie with her MBE. Image: Supplied

Crowned Scottish Ladies Champion six times in the 1930s and 1950s, she represented Great Britain and Ireland in six Curtis Cups.

And after winning national championships in New Zealand and France, she won the British Ladies Amateur at Turnberry in 1937, 1955 and 1958.

Black and white photo of Jessie Valentine playing golf beside stream
Jessie Valentine at Carnoustie in 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

Her career was put on hold during the war years, but Jessie was far from idle.

She drove an ambulance while her fiancé and future husband George – a Perth motor dealership owner, councillor and St Johnstone director – was held as a prisoner of war.

Jessie turned professional at the age of 45 to take over the reins of a Perth sports store from her father.

Close up of Dunlop golf club with Jessie Valentine signature engraved
One of the Jessie Valentine branded golf clubs. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The diminutive golfer with the “spirit level backswing” went on to write a book, titled Better Golf, Definitely.

And in 1967 Jessie received the Frank Moran Trophy awarded to “the Scot who has done most for the game of golf.”

Jessie Valentine kneeling beside a golf bag
Golf was a huge part of Jessie’s life. Image: Supplied

Her enduring standing in the sport she loved was reflected when Jessie, aged 78, was invited to play at the opening of the Jack Nicklaus designed Monarch’s course (later named the PGA Centenary Course) at Gleneagles.

And in 2019, Perth’s most famous golfing daughter was honoured with an exhibit at the former Museum and Art Gallery.

From Old Tom to Wee Jessie

Blairgowrie ladies captain Margaret Marshall said the photographic tribute to Jessie was inspired by a gallery wall paying homage to Old Tom Morris and golf in general in the Links Clubhouse at St Andrews.

Crowds milling around display case in Perth Art Gallery and museum with silver trophies inside
Crowds at Perth Museum and Art Gallery in 2019 when Jessie’s Scottish and British trophies went on display. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“Iain, the family and Eve have been very supportive,” she said.

“And we have gathered some marvellous photographs capturing Jessie’s extraordinary life and career.”

Iain said: “Mother loved this club, and it was a big moment for her when she was made an honorary member in 1969.”

