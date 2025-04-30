Child airlifted to hospital after falling ‘significant distance’ at Dunkeld beauty spot

A child has been airlifted to hospital after falling a “significant distance” at a beauty spot near Dunkeld.

A major emergency response was launched after reports of the child falling at The Hermitage at 11.30am on Wednesday.

Police, paramedics, four fire appliances and specialist resources were mobilised to the scene.

Tayside Mountain Rescue was also called to the incident alongside an air ambulance after the child fell on steep ground.

The child was rescued using rope and taken to Ninewells Hospital via air ambulance.

It’s understood the child fell at least 20m and their condition is unknown.

A spokesperson for the Tayside Mountain Rescue Team said: “We were called to the Hermitage near Dunkeld following reports of a child falling a significant distance on steep ground.

“We carried out a technical rescue using rope and the casualty was extracted to an air ambulance and airlifted to Ninewells Hospital at around 1pm.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.27am to attend an incident in Dunkeld.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including our trauma and special operation teams, and airlifted one child patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

