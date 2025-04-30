Child airlifted to hospital after falling ‘significant distance’ at Dunkeld beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Child airlifted to hospital after falling ‘significant distance’ at Dunkeld beauty spot

Emergency services were called to the incident at The Hermitage on Wednesday.

By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon
Rescue crews at the scene at The Hermitage
Rescue crews at the scene. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team

A child has been airlifted to hospital after falling a “significant distance” at a beauty spot near Dunkeld.

A major emergency response was launched after reports of the child falling at The Hermitage at 11.30am on Wednesday.

Police, paramedics, four fire appliances and specialist resources were mobilised to the scene.

Tayside Mountain Rescue was also called to the incident alongside an air ambulance after the child fell on steep ground.

The child was rescued using rope and taken to Ninewells Hospital via air ambulance.

Child airlifted to Ninewells Hospital after falling at The Hermitage

It’s understood the child fell at least 20m and their condition is unknown.

A spokesperson for the Tayside Mountain Rescue Team said: “We were called to the Hermitage near Dunkeld following reports of a child falling a significant distance on steep ground.

“We carried out a technical rescue using rope and the casualty was extracted to an air ambulance and airlifted to Ninewells Hospital at around 1pm.”

The Hermitage in Dunkeld. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.27am to attend an incident in Dunkeld.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including our trauma and special operation teams, and airlifted one child patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Friend, foe or the United Nations
The Great Britain XVI steam train heads out of Perth on route to Inverness.
Where and when to spot Great Britain XVII steam engine as it visits Tayside…
Perthshire Pride parade 2024. Image: Phil Hannah
Perthshire Pride 2025 to feature Still Game host and wrestling ring
UHI Perth graduation in 2023.
UHI Perth could axe all university degrees to plug £2m deficit
2
John Lizanec and Alan Brown
Inmate with 666 tattoo launched Perth prison razor attack on wife killer John Lizanec
1-5 High Street, Perth which could be converted into a hotel
Council clearing out Perth offices ahead of controversial hotel revamp
Police and ambulance vehicles at South Street, Perth.
Big police presence in Perth city centre after 'man attacked by gang of 6'
ASC The Grange care home, Balbeggie.
Soiled laundry stored next to food trollies at Perthshire care home
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Armed raids and Milk Bar-ney
View of Perth Museum with Stone of Destiny Experience in centre and two floors of exhibits surrounding
Perth Museum shortlisted for £120k arts prize

Conversation