Council chiefs will get £97,000 back in insurance after they had to cancel the Christmas lights switch-on in Perth.

Last year’s event was scheduled for the weekend of November 23 and 24.

But it was axed over fears about the impact of Storm Bert.

Perth and Kinross Council later told The Courier it had spent a total of £114,941.51 on activities for the showcase.

The authority’s chief finance officer has now confirmed its insurance claim has been accepted.

In a report to the council’s finance and resources committee on Wednesday, Scott Walker wrote: “The council has now received notification that the claim has been approved and the sum of £97,000 will be paid.

“As previously agreed by the committee, when received, this amount will be applied to an earmarked reserve for future events to augment activity in the future.”

Christmas lights party fell victim to Perth weather

German dance trio Cascada had been due to take to the main stage on Tay Street before Storm Bert blew in.

A firework and pyrotechnics display was also scheduled.

Entertainment was planned in George Street, St John Street, High Street, Mill Street,

and St Paul’s Church.

And a lantern parade was also expected to take place before the decision was taken to cancel the event due to travel and structural concerns.

Perth was hit with heavy snow on the Saturday morning and roads around the city suffered disruption.

The Christmas cabins and Santa Grotto remained in place throughout the festive period.

The council said in January it had submitted an insurance claim.

Event has attracted big names

Last year’s Perth Christmas lights switch-on was destined to be a more modest affair than in previous years.

The council spent £126,092 in 2023, when X Factor star Chico and Boney M were the main attractions.

It spent £168,748 in 2022 and £102,950 in 2021 when activities were still restricted due to Covid.

The 2019 celebration cost £219,802 and featured acts such as Atomic Kitten and Basil Brush.