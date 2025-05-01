Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Council wins £97k insurance claim over cost of cancelled Perth Christmas lights switch-on

Perth's annual Christmas lights party was called off as Storm Bert swept across Scotland. Now the money will be reinvested in future events

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Scenes from the Perth Christmas lights street party in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Council chiefs will get £97,000 back in insurance after they had to cancel the Christmas lights switch-on in Perth.

Last year’s event was scheduled for the weekend of November 23 and 24.

But it was axed over fears about the impact of Storm Bert.

Perth and Kinross Council later told The Courier it had spent a total of £114,941.51 on activities for the showcase.

The authority’s chief finance officer has now confirmed its insurance claim has been accepted.

Storm Bert brings snowy conditions to Glasgow road Perth.
Storm Bert brought snow and difficult driving conditions to Glasgow Road, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

In a report to the council’s finance and resources committee on Wednesday, Scott Walker wrote: “The council has now received notification that the claim has been approved and the sum of £97,000 will be paid.

“As previously agreed by the committee, when received, this amount will be applied to an earmarked reserve for future events to augment activity in the future.”

Christmas lights party fell victim to Perth weather

German dance trio Cascada had been due to take to the main stage on Tay Street before Storm Bert blew in.

A firework and pyrotechnics display was also scheduled.

Entertainment was planned in George Street, St John Street, High Street, Mill Street,
and St Paul’s Church.

And a lantern parade was also expected to take place before the decision was taken to cancel the event due to travel and structural concerns.

Dancers from Julie Young dance school walking through Perth in colourful costumes as part of Christmas parade
Previous Perth Christmas lights parades have been glittering affairs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Crowd shot from Perth Christmas lights switch-on 2023.
Crowds on the streets in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perth was hit with heavy snow on the Saturday morning and roads around the city suffered disruption.

The Christmas cabins and Santa Grotto remained in place throughout the festive period.

The council said in January it had submitted an insurance claim.

Event has attracted big names

Last year’s Perth Christmas lights switch-on was destined to be a more modest affair than in previous years.

Chico on stage during the Perth Christmas lights event
X Factor star Chico at the 2023 Christmas lights weekend in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The council spent £126,092 in 2023, when X Factor star Chico and Boney M were the main attractions.

It spent £168,748 in 2022 and £102,950 in 2021 when activities were still restricted due to Covid.

The 2019 celebration cost £219,802 and featured acts such as Atomic Kitten and Basil Brush.

More from Perth & Kinross

Volkswagen car badge
Test drive thief stole motorbike and cars in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven..
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Boathouse events verdict and holiday let 'not a party flat'
Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Be Our Blood: Courier campaign launched to find more donors in Tayside, Fife and…
Perth and Kinross Council bin lorry
All Perth and Kinross Council lorries to run on vegetable oil in £100k move
CR0044473 - Graham Brown Story - Angus area - Final events in Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club 150th anniversary. It is the world's oldest ladies golf club and kicked off celebrations in march with the launch of an anniversary book and putting competition - Picture shows scenes from the event - David Kernohan (Scottish Golf) -- Carnoustie Championship first tee, Links House, Links Parade, Carnoustie -- Friday 25th August 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
When to find cheapest rounds at Tayside and Fife's top golf courses
Gavin Stevenson quit as UHI Perth finance chief.
UHI Perth finance chief quits as under-fire university fights £2 million deficit
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Friend, foe or the United Nations
Rescue crews at the scene at The Hermitage
Child airlifted to hospital after falling 'significant distance' at Dunkeld beauty spot
The Great Britain XVI steam train heads out of Perth on route to Inverness.
Where and when to spot Great Britain XVII steam engine as it visits Tayside…
Perthshire Pride parade 2024. Image: Phil Hannah
Perthshire Pride 2025 to feature Still Game host and wrestling ring

Conversation