Transport chiefs say they are looking to change road signs around Perth’s £150m Cross Tay Link Road.

The 6km bypass and Destiny Bridge were built to take traffic away from Scone, Bridgend and Perth city centre.

But Scone residents have complained they’re seeing more heavy lorries using their streets since it opened in March.

The council’s deputy leader is suggesting that could be down to road signs directing central belt traffic through the city.

And now the senior officer on the project has admitted it may need to alter signs on local and trunk roads.

Cross Tay Link Road signs ‘could be better’

The alarm was raised at a Perth and Kinross Council meeting on Wednesday.

Strathmore councillor Colin Stewart asked what steps were being taken to monitor the Cross Tay Link Road‘s impact.

He said locals had expressed disappointment at a Scone Community Council session earlier in the week.

“Given there were reports of more heavy traffic coming through the village since the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road, I wondered whether we had any indication of the flow and volume of traffic,” asked Mr Stewart.

The council’s deputy leader Eric Drysdale said he had already raised concerns with officers.

“The road signage could be better frankly,” he said.

“Coming from Aberdeen and Forfar, when you approach Perth it’s suggested you use the Cross Tay Link Road if you’re heading towards Perth or Inverness.

“What’s missing is Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Mr Drysdale added: “I think it needs to be made a lot clearer that if you’re heading through – not stopping in Perth but heading to the central belt – then the Cross Tay Link Road is for you.”

Council working to fix any Cross Tay Link Road signs issues

Fraser Crofts, the council’s Strategic Lead for Environment and Infrastructure, said traffic levels were being monitored at various locations.

This is likely to continue into the autumn.

But speaking later, Roads Infrastructure Manager Jillian Ferguson told The Courier the council is acting now on the road signs issue.

“We are working with the council’s traffic team to determine locations where there may be a need to alter the existing traffic signs on the local road network,” she said.

“Where necessary these will be amended to ensure drivers are provided with consistent information.

“The council is also liaising with Transport Scotland regarding existing signs on the trunk road network.”

Road opening is milestone for Perth and Kinross

The £150 million Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge were officially opened by First Minister John Swinney on March 31.

The 6km route connects the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 (Blairgowrie) and A94 (Coupar Angus) roads north of Scone.

It is the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

It was designed to reduce traffic and improve air quality in Perth, as well as speeding up journey times.

Work has now begun on the next stage in the Perth Transport Futures Project.

The £9m Bertha Park Link Road is intended to ease pressure on the Inveralmond roundabout.