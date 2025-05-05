Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Short-term let control area back on cards for Perthshire tourist hotspots

Perth and Kinross councillors rejected plans for a short-term let control area in parts of Perthshire last year. Now the proposal is back on the table

By Morag Lindsay
Pitlochry town centre
Backers say a short-term let control area could reduce pressure on the housing market in Perthshire tourist towns like Pitlochry. Image: Shutterstock

Council chiefs are making a second attempt to introduce a short-term let control area in northern and eastern Perthshire.

The zone would require owners to obtain planning permission if they want to turn properties into holiday rentals and let them out via platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Councillors dismissed a previous bid last August.

Officers had recommended the move as a way to protect neighbours, while tackling a shortage of affordable homes in the Highland and North Eastern Perthshire housing market areas.

But the environment and infrastructure committee rejected the proposal by eight votes to seven.

Opponents successfully argued it could harm the vital tourism economy, and that a better solution would be to build more homes.

Map showing area for proposed short term let control area, including Aberfeldy and Pitlochry
The proposed Perthshire short-term let control area.

Now the plan is coming back before the full council.

All 40 councillors will have a chance to vote on the scheme on Wednesday.

Short-term let control area would allow local voices to be heard

Around half (834) of the existing 1,699 short-term let licences in Perth and Kinross are in Highland Perthshire.

Another 260 are in Eastern Perthshire.

The remainder are in Greater Perth (299), Strathearn (253), and Kinross (53).

A view of Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy’s popularity with visitors means locals can struggle to find a place to stay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It means 9% of properties in Highland Perthshire and 13% in North Eastern Perthshire are now short-term lets.

Residents in both popular tourist areas have raised concerns about the shortage and affordability of housing.

Short-term lets in Perth and Kinross have required licences since September 2023.

But currently only flat owners have to apply for planning permission if they want to change the use of their property from residential.

A report to the full council says a short-term let control area would allow locals’ voices to be heard.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Councillors will consider the Perthshire short-term let control area recommendation on Wednesday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“By applying for planning permission, it will allow the council the opportunity to consider the impact of residential character and amenity, and loss of residential accommodation,” it explains.

Perthshire could follow Edinburgh and Highland short-term let controls

The Scottish Government gave councils the power to introduce short-term let control areas in April 2021.

So far, just two have been created – in Edinburgh and in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Perth and Kinross Council consulted the public on the proposal in 2023.

It received a total of 333 responses, including 224 from residents and 95 from business owners.

More than half (53%) were in favour of a short-term let control area.

However, 69% of businesses were against the principle.

