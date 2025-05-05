Council chiefs are making a second attempt to introduce a short-term let control area in northern and eastern Perthshire.

The zone would require owners to obtain planning permission if they want to turn properties into holiday rentals and let them out via platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Councillors dismissed a previous bid last August.

Officers had recommended the move as a way to protect neighbours, while tackling a shortage of affordable homes in the Highland and North Eastern Perthshire housing market areas.

But the environment and infrastructure committee rejected the proposal by eight votes to seven.

Opponents successfully argued it could harm the vital tourism economy, and that a better solution would be to build more homes.

Now the plan is coming back before the full council.

All 40 councillors will have a chance to vote on the scheme on Wednesday.

Short-term let control area would allow local voices to be heard

Around half (834) of the existing 1,699 short-term let licences in Perth and Kinross are in Highland Perthshire.

Another 260 are in Eastern Perthshire.

The remainder are in Greater Perth (299), Strathearn (253), and Kinross (53).

It means 9% of properties in Highland Perthshire and 13% in North Eastern Perthshire are now short-term lets.

Residents in both popular tourist areas have raised concerns about the shortage and affordability of housing.

Short-term lets in Perth and Kinross have required licences since September 2023.

But currently only flat owners have to apply for planning permission if they want to change the use of their property from residential.

A report to the full council says a short-term let control area would allow locals’ voices to be heard.

“By applying for planning permission, it will allow the council the opportunity to consider the impact of residential character and amenity, and loss of residential accommodation,” it explains.

Perthshire could follow Edinburgh and Highland short-term let controls

The Scottish Government gave councils the power to introduce short-term let control areas in April 2021.

So far, just two have been created – in Edinburgh and in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Perth and Kinross Council consulted the public on the proposal in 2023.

It received a total of 333 responses, including 224 from residents and 95 from business owners.

More than half (53%) were in favour of a short-term let control area.

However, 69% of businesses were against the principle.