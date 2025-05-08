Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth Museum funding row ends in £100k deal for culture charity

The funding arrangements emerged after Perth Museum chief Helen Smout apologised for overstating visitor numbers.

Helen Smout on steps outside Perth Museum
Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

Culture chiefs have accepted the lion’s share of a controversial bailout from Perth and Kinross Council.

Culture Perth and Kinross is getting £100,000 from a £170,000 funding package originally set aside for the Perth Museum cafe.

The sum will go into the charity’s general funds, rather than the museum.

And it follows months of wrangling over whether or not it should be receiving any additional taxpayers’ money.

Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout says museum staff have been verbally abused over what she calls the “negative and inaccurate” coverage.

Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The funding agreement was set out in papers to the finance and resources committee on April 30.

Scott Walker, Perth and Kinross Council’s chief finance officer, wrote: “Measures have been implemented across Culture Perth and Kinross to, as far as possible, restrict all non-essential spend.

“These proactive measures have meant that the council has been able to reduce the level of additional support required to £100,000.”

The council later confirmed the handover to The Courier.

It came just a week after Ms Smout told the council’s scrutiny and resources committee the cafe had received no public funding.

“We have never drawn down on that money,” she said on April 23.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Culture Perth and Kinross runs the museum and other services on behalf of the council. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson told The Courier: “The finance and resources committee agreed in February £170,000 could be made available to support the core charitable activities of Culture PK such as libraries, museums and archives.

“£100,000 of this is now being allocated to Culture PK, with the remaining £70,000 placed in the culture earmarked reserve.”

Culture Perth and Kinross said it had nothing to add to the council’s statement.

Museum cafe dogged by controversy

As The Courier previously reported, the £170,000 additional funding was originally set aside for the cafe in Perth Museum.

However, it was later made available for the Culture Perth and Kinross general budget.

The organisation took on the running of the museum cafe shortly before the £27m attraction opened last March.

By then, there had been two failed bids to appoint a private contractor.

Ms Smout has admitted it has yet to break even.

But last month she revealed the goal is to hand it over to a private operator at the end of year two.

Ms Smout made a public apology this week after she wrongly said there had been two million additional visits to Perth city centre since the museum opened.

Conversation