Culture chiefs have accepted the lion’s share of a controversial bailout from Perth and Kinross Council.

Culture Perth and Kinross is getting £100,000 from a £170,000 funding package originally set aside for the Perth Museum cafe.

The sum will go into the charity’s general funds, rather than the museum.

And it follows months of wrangling over whether or not it should be receiving any additional taxpayers’ money.

Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout says museum staff have been verbally abused over what she calls the “negative and inaccurate” coverage.

The funding agreement was set out in papers to the finance and resources committee on April 30.

Scott Walker, Perth and Kinross Council’s chief finance officer, wrote: “Measures have been implemented across Culture Perth and Kinross to, as far as possible, restrict all non-essential spend.

“These proactive measures have meant that the council has been able to reduce the level of additional support required to £100,000.”

The council later confirmed the handover to The Courier.

It came just a week after Ms Smout told the council’s scrutiny and resources committee the cafe had received no public funding.

“We have never drawn down on that money,” she said on April 23.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “The finance and resources committee agreed in February £170,000 could be made available to support the core charitable activities of Culture PK such as libraries, museums and archives.

“£100,000 of this is now being allocated to Culture PK, with the remaining £70,000 placed in the culture earmarked reserve.”

Culture Perth and Kinross said it had nothing to add to the council’s statement.

Museum cafe dogged by controversy

As The Courier previously reported, the £170,000 additional funding was originally set aside for the cafe in Perth Museum.

However, it was later made available for the Culture Perth and Kinross general budget.

The organisation took on the running of the museum cafe shortly before the £27m attraction opened last March.

By then, there had been two failed bids to appoint a private contractor.

Ms Smout has admitted it has yet to break even.

But last month she revealed the goal is to hand it over to a private operator at the end of year two.

Ms Smout made a public apology this week after she wrongly said there had been two million additional visits to Perth city centre since the museum opened.