Council bosses say they’re re-considering their options after agreeing to sell their former offices in Perth to a now-bust hotel developer for £1.

Perth and Kinross Council struck a deal with a London-based firm to transform the empty building at 1-5 High Street into a boutique hotel.

But as The Courier revealed, the preferred bidder, Henley Homes, is now in liquidation.

The company named in the development lease has told us it “doesn’t exist” any more.

And it’s a third firm which has submitted a planning application to turn the riverside landmark into a 74-bedroom hotel.

The council’s strategic lead for economy, development and planning briefed councillors on the situation at a meeting last week.

Serge Merone said officers were re-examining the prospects for 1-5 High Street and would report back in the autumn.

The council l has now confirmed that’s the case.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Following the liquidation of the developer company, a report outlining potential options will be presented to the council in September.

“Interested parties can still progress with a planning application, as planning permission is required before any development can proceed.”

Council forced to defend Perth hotel deal

The council faced criticism in 2020 for the decision to sell the B-listed landmark to Henley Homes for £1, while renting office space at Pullar House.

It is also supposed to be footing the bill for £1.9 million in heritage funding.

At the time it was said the £7m project would create around 200 jobs and pump £1.12m into the local economy each year.

Last September, the council confirmed it had granted a development lease to Rogue City Hotels, as part of the Henley group, in 2022.

The deal means the £1 sale would go through after work is completed.

But as The Courier previously revealed, Henley Homes has since collapsed with £67m debts.

A spokesperson for Rogue City Hotel Group told us last month that it “doesn’t exist”.

And another Perthshire hotel in the group, the five-star Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch, is now in administration.

A different company, Lock Terrace Ltd, submitted an application to convert 1-5 High Street in October last year.

It is fronted by two former Henley Homes officers.

The Courier asked Lock Terrace Ltd to comment.

Earlier this week, the Perth common good fund committee agreed to auction off a number of items of furniture which had been stored at 1-5 High Street.

Two former Bailies’ chairs from the old Burgh Council are being kept.