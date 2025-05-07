Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth Museum chief admits two million visitors claim was wrong

Culture Perth and Kinross chief executive Helen Smout said there had been two million additional visitors to Perth city centre in the nine months after the museum opened.

By Morag Lindsay
Helen Smout, smiling, in front of display cases at Perth Museum
Perth Museum boss Helen Smout has admitted she got the numbers wrong. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The boss of Perth Museum has apologised after she overstated the number of people visiting the city centre since the attraction opened.

Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, told a council meeting there had been an additional two million visits between April and December 2024.

In fact, the figure refers to the numbers collected on footfall counters installed on key shopping streets.

The devices use cameras and sensors to track people’s movements.

But they do not identify individuals, and can capture the same person multiple times on a single visit.

Ms Smout has now issued a public apology.

Perth Museum, photographed from above, with empty streets all around
Ms Smout linked Perth Museum to a growth in city centre visitor numbers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In a statement on Perth and Kinross Council’s website, she says: “This figure was drawn from city centre footfall data, provided by the council, and while the footfall count itself was accurate, this does not equate to actual city centre visitor numbers.

“Unfortunately, I was not aware of this when giving the presentation, and I apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”

People walking on Perth High Street
The footfall counters collect data from the High Street and other areas in Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She goes on to explain the counters recorded a 68% increase in footfall between late March 2024 and the beginning of January 2025.

Perth Museum numbers look impressive

Perth Museum opened at the end of March 2024 following a £27m refurbishment of the old City Hall.

Ms Smout also hit out at what she called “negative and inaccurate coverage” of the attraction in the press and on social media.

She told the same meeting on April 23 there had been 258,000 visitors to the museum itself.

And 67% of those questioned in visitor surveys say they have an improved perception of Perth as a place to live and work.

Helen Smout walking past display case in Perth Museum with large painting of man in highland dress behind her
Helen Smout at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ms Smout told the scrutiny and performance committee on April 23: “Visitor satisfaction has been wonderful.

“We’ve had more than two million additional High Street visits between the time the museum opened and the end of December.

“We’ll not be the only people that have driven that but it is certainly part of it.”

Footfall counters use cameras and sensors to inform council

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “There are currently four footfall counters operating in the city centre in the High Street, St John Street and King Edward Street, which track and count visitor numbers through sensors, cameras and other technologies.

“The software only counts movement and is unable to identify individuals.”

The council said it receives weekly and monthly data reports from the counters.

“The aim in gathering and assessing this data is to maximise the value of Perth city centre to grow businesses and destination,” the spokesperson added.

Ms Smout’s clarification can be read here.

A note will also be added to the recording of the committee meeting on the council’s YouTube channel.

