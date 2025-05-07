The boss of Perth Museum has apologised after she overstated the number of people visiting the city centre since the attraction opened.

Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, told a council meeting there had been an additional two million visits between April and December 2024.

In fact, the figure refers to the numbers collected on footfall counters installed on key shopping streets.

The devices use cameras and sensors to track people’s movements.

But they do not identify individuals, and can capture the same person multiple times on a single visit.

Ms Smout has now issued a public apology.

In a statement on Perth and Kinross Council’s website, she says: “This figure was drawn from city centre footfall data, provided by the council, and while the footfall count itself was accurate, this does not equate to actual city centre visitor numbers.

“Unfortunately, I was not aware of this when giving the presentation, and I apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”

She goes on to explain the counters recorded a 68% increase in footfall between late March 2024 and the beginning of January 2025.

Perth Museum numbers look impressive

Perth Museum opened at the end of March 2024 following a £27m refurbishment of the old City Hall.

Ms Smout also hit out at what she called “negative and inaccurate coverage” of the attraction in the press and on social media.

She told the same meeting on April 23 there had been 258,000 visitors to the museum itself.

And 67% of those questioned in visitor surveys say they have an improved perception of Perth as a place to live and work.

Ms Smout told the scrutiny and performance committee on April 23: “Visitor satisfaction has been wonderful.

“We’ve had more than two million additional High Street visits between the time the museum opened and the end of December.

“We’ll not be the only people that have driven that but it is certainly part of it.”

Footfall counters use cameras and sensors to inform council

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “There are currently four footfall counters operating in the city centre in the High Street, St John Street and King Edward Street, which track and count visitor numbers through sensors, cameras and other technologies.

“The software only counts movement and is unable to identify individuals.”

The council said it receives weekly and monthly data reports from the counters.

“The aim in gathering and assessing this data is to maximise the value of Perth city centre to grow businesses and destination,” the spokesperson added.

Ms Smout’s clarification can be read here.

A note will also be added to the recording of the committee meeting on the council’s YouTube channel.