Debate: Should fake meat be served in school dinners?

Perthshire mum Lauren Houstoun saw red when her son’s school phoned to say there was nothing for him on that day’s lunch menu.

Lauren and husband Andrew don’t allow their three children to eat fake meat – at home on the farm or in school dinners.

So the Blairgowrie businesswoman made a packed lunch, delivered it to the school, then got down to the business of changing the system.

Thousands of people have now signed Lauren’s online petition calling for better choices – and fewer highly-processed meat substitutes – in school meals.

Critics say ultra-processed foods are linked to health problems, including obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers.

Perth and Kinross Council and its caterers insist they stick to strict nutritional rules, and these choices are fine as part of the bigger picture.

But Lauren’s crusade has struck a chord across Scotland.

So do you agree with her and the thousands who are signing her petition?

Are you satisfied with the standards in your child’s school meals?

Are you a vegan, or vegetarian? Would you rather school dinners served processed meat substitutes than the real thing?

Or do you agree with Lauren that pupils should be eating natural alternatives made from fresh local produce?

We’d love to know.

Have your say in our comments section below.