Last Class 2025: Primary 7 leaver photos from Perth and Kinross schools

Class pictures from 24 Perth and Kinross primary schools.

St Dominic's RC Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Phil Hannah.
By Cheryl Peebles

Welcome to Last Class 2025 and our primary seven photographs for Perth and Kinross schools.

Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of children across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days.

Before they make the big step to secondary school, P7 pupils across our patch posed for photographers.

And now we bring you Last Class 2025 Perth and Kinross.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph wish all the best to those preparing to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured.

Last Class Perth and Kinross 2025

Unless photographer is credited pictures are supplied by schools.

Ardvreck Photo by Phil Hannah
Crieff P7Co
Collace
Craigie
Balbeggie
Crieff P7Cr
Alyth
Burrelton
Crieff P7 ISP
Coupar Angus
Pitcairn Photo by Phil Hannah
Muthill
Methven
Longforgan
Oakbank Class 2 Photo by Phil Hannah
Oakbank Class 1 Photo by Phil Hannah
Forgandenny
Moncreiffe Photo by Phil Hannah
Inchture Photo by Phil Hannah
Invergowrie
Tulloch Room 8
Tulloch Room 7
St Ninian’s Episcopal Photo by Phil Hannah
St Dominic’s RC Photo by Phil Hannah
Rattray P7 and 7S from P6-7
Ruthvenfield Photo by Phil Hannah
Portmoak
Viewlands

