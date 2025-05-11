GALLERY: Highlights from Etape Caledonia 2025 in Highland Perthshire

Cancer Research UK’s Etape Caledonia returned to the scenic village of Pitlochry on Sunday, bringing thousands of cyclists to the heart of the Scottish Highlands for the UK’s original closed-roads sport.

With just 5,000 places available each year, Etape Caledonia remains one of the most sought-after cycling sportives in the UK.

Riders tackled a range of demanding climbs, including the tough ascent out of Blair Atholl and the iconic gradient at Grandtully. The traffic-free cycling route allowed participants to focus on their performance while enjoying panoramic views of the Highland landscape.

Olympic Gold medallist Hailey Duff MBE officially started the event at 6.30am, leading the pack out of Pitlochry. She crossed the finish line as the first female rider, clocking in at 2h 30m 54s, beating her personal goal of 3h 30m.

Alanna Cameron, a dentist from Inverness, set a new course record for the 40-mile route, finishing in just 2h 19m 16s and shaving 5 seconds off the previous record held by Louisa Brown.

Organised by Motiv Sports UK and supported by headline charity Cancer Research UK, the event drew cyclists of all backgrounds to Pitlochry for a weekend of challenge, camaraderie, and charity fundraising, against a breathtaking Highland backdrop.

Photographer Alan Richardson captured the day.