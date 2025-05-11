GALLERY: Highlights from Etape Caledonia 2025 in Highland Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Highlights from Etape Caledonia 2025 in Highland Perthshire

Explore the best moments from Etape Caledonia 2025 through stunning photos, capturing the energy and beauty of Scotland’s iconic closed-road cycling event.

This morning, around 5,000 cyclists set off for the 19th edition of Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia, the UK’s pioneering closed-road cycling sportive, in Pitlochry, Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson
By Katherine Ferries

Cancer Research UK’s Etape Caledonia returned to the scenic village of Pitlochry on Sunday, bringing thousands of cyclists to the heart of the Scottish Highlands for the UK’s original closed-roads sport.

With just 5,000 places available each year, Etape Caledonia remains one of the most sought-after cycling sportives in the UK.

Riders tackled a range of demanding climbs, including the tough ascent out of Blair Atholl and the iconic gradient at Grandtully. The traffic-free cycling route allowed participants to focus on their performance while enjoying panoramic views of the Highland landscape.

Olympic Gold medallist Hailey Duff MBE officially started the event at 6.30am, leading the pack out of Pitlochry. She crossed the finish line as the first female rider, clocking in at 2h 30m 54s, beating her personal goal of 3h 30m.

Gold Medal holder and Olympian Hailey Duff MBE was the first woman home in the 40-mile event. Image: Alan Richardson

Alanna Cameron, a dentist from Inverness, set a new course record for the 40-mile route, finishing in just 2h 19m 16s and shaving 5 seconds off the previous record held by Louisa Brown.

Dentist Alanna Cameron from Inverness. Image: Alan Richardson

Organised by Motiv Sports UK and supported by headline charity Cancer Research UK, the event drew cyclists of all backgrounds to Pitlochry for a weekend of challenge, camaraderie, and charity fundraising, against a breathtaking Highland backdrop.

Photographer Alan Richardson captured the day.

Olympic Gold Medallist Hailey Duff MBE heads to the start line at Cancer Research UK’s Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
Riders ready to set off from Pitlochry at Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
Cancer Research UK’s Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
Cyclists take on the open road. Image: Alan Richardson
Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
This morning, 5,000 cyclists launched into the 19th Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia in Pitlochry, Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson
Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
The 19th edition of Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
Family cheers on riders. Image: Alan Richardson
Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia. Image: Alan Richardson
First home was John Hays, who is the current record holder in the 40 mile event. Image: Alan Richardson
Russell and Tanya Heart celebrating finishing. Image: Alan Richardson
Gillian and Stuart Murray celebrating finishing. Image: Alan Richardson
Cyclists are happy to be finished. Image: Alan Richardson
Celebrating the ride with a well-earned medal. Image: Alan Richardson
Chris and Nichola Tunstall cross the line after completing the 55 mile event. Image: Alan Richardson
Smiles at the finish. Image: Alan Richardson
Medals mark the end of a tough but rewarding ride. Image: Alan Richardson
Cancer Research UK fundraiser in the 55 mile event, Nathan Grove. Image: Alan Richardson
Ben Gordon (centre), who was first over the line in the 85 mile event in a time of 3 hours 37 mins 38 secs with his riding partners Patrick Castleden (left) and Brian MacPhee. Image: Alan Richardson
David Macdonald finished the 40 mile event. Image: Alan Richardson
Cyclists celebrate finishing. Image: Alan Richardson
Finishers get their medals. Image: Alan Richardson
Spectators ring bells to encourage the riders. Image: Alan Richardson
Married couple Tatiana Rybintseva and Tobias Grainger completed the 55-mile event. Image: Alan Richardson

