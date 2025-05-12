Best pictures as Perth marks VE Day 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Best pictures as Perth marks VE Day 80th anniversary

As St John's Kirk hosted Perth's VE day anniversary service, the crowds outside enjoyed vintage military vehicles and wartime food and drink

Two women in khaki holding plates of food in front of stall at Perth VE day event
Sadie Dixon-Spain and Rebecca Bloom made the most of wartime rations at the Perth VE Day event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

First Minister John Swinney led the congregation at St John’s Kirk on Sunday as Perth and Kinross marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

A number of veterans and their families were in attendance, alongside serving members of the military and cadets.

They included Flight Lieutenant Duncan Forrest, who is 103 this year.

He joined the RAF at 21 and was feared dead after his plane crashed on D-Day.

Unknown to his family, Flight Lieutenant Forrest had managed to crawl from the burning wreckage of his Halifax bomber, despite suffering a broken pelvis.

John Swinney kneeling beside older gentleman in wheelchair and his family
Mr Swinney with Flight Lieutenant Duncan Forrest and his family at the Perth VE Day service. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He found sanctuary in the home of a Normandy farmer, who was a member of the French Resistance.

He eventually made it home to the UK, celebrating VE Day at his base in Dorset, recovering from his injuries.

After the war he returned to Ouistreham to thank his rescuers, only to learn the farmer had been executed by the Germans for his work with the Allies.

Mr Swinney said it had been an honour to reflect on the “almost unimaginable” experiences of those who served 80 years ago.

John Swinney with an older lady and gentleman in wheelchairs outside St John's Kirk, Perth
First Minister John Swinney with Royal Marines veteran Sir Robert Smith, 98, and Mary Cairncross, 92, whose husband Alastair was involved in the Atlantic convoys. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Rev Sandy Gunn urged worshippers to remember the lessons of the Second World War, telling them: “As we come to celebrate and remember, we also come to resolve, to break down barriers so that there is no labelling of people as ‘them’.”

Outside the Kirk, Perth city centre was packed with crowds enjoying a host of VE Day stalls and activities.

Attractions ranged from vintage military vehicles to wartime food and drink.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.

Young girl smiling with WWII helmet and gun
Lillian Ferguson, 8, from Abernethy tried out a Tommy gun at the Perth VE Day event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two men in khaki WWII uniforms looking at vintage military vehicles in centre of Perth
Admiring some of the vintage military vehicles on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two men holding gun and discussing it with man in army uniform
The Perth public got to try out weaponry from the time of VE Day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John Swinney in dark suit and Stephen Leckie in Lord Lieutenant uniform with eight men in top hats and tails outside St Johns Kirk, Perth
Mr Swinney and the Lord Lieutenant Steven Leckie, flanked by members of the Society of High Constables of Perth outside St John’s Kirk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cardboard cut out of Sir Winston Churchill with Perth Museum in background
Sir Winston Churchill put in an appearance. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man in soldier's uniform pointing rifle at camera
James Law from Edinburgh, a member of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB), 7th Battalion Airborne. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John Swinney shaking hands of woman pushing elderly gentleman in wheelchair
John Swinney greets the family of Sir Robert Smith, 98, a Royal Marines veteran, following the service. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man in Army uniform reading old newspaper with the headline 'Monty Tears Open a Gap'
David Spalding catches up with the news of the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two women behind stall providing wartime food for the public to taste
Visitors were invited to tuck into some wartime rations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man laughing in crowds with maroon beret and row of seven medals on his chest
An impressive array of medals was on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
old fashioned vehicles parked off Perth High Street
Wartime transport parked in Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two men walking out of church door with flags
The standards are marched from St John’s Kirk following the Perth and Kinross VE Day service. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two children on parents shoulders waving union flags
More flags on display on the street outside. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People waking past line up of vintage military cars and motorbikes
Military vehicles on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People looking at displays in Perth city centre
Visitors to Perth were given an insight into military life around the time of VE Day . Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two men with military headgear and rows of medals on their chests
Veterans catch up with old comrades as they leave St John’s Kirk following the service. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People standing beside corrugated tin hut and large portrait of Churchill
It was a day for memories and gratitude for the lives we live now. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

Nicholas McKenzieand Lee Brown
Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden…
Bell's Sports Centre exterior
Debate: Should Bell's Sports Centre in Perth be reopened as a heated indoor sports…
5
Glen Buchanan
Perthshire cafe supervisor guilty of sexually assaulting four young workers
A St Andrews carer has been banned from the sector in the latest care reports.
Care round-up: Dundee worker's 'naughty' incontinence jibe and St Andrews carer struck off for…
This morning, around 5,000 cyclists set off for the 19th edition of Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia, the UK’s pioneering closed-road cycling sportive, in Pitlochry, Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson
GALLERY: Highlights from Etape Caledonia 2025 in Highland Perthshire
Perthshire Beer Festival on May 10 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Highlights from the Perth Beer Festival 2025
The A85 road near Comrie.
Air ambulance called out to A85 crash near Comrie
Robbie Bruce
Careless driver struck 'stumbling' pensioner after St Johnstone match in Perth
Nicole Gemine (right) and Kelly Mann in their Blairgowrie food truck, The Wagon
Two friends set to open Blairgowrie's first street food truck that will 'cater for…
Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool in February to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
SEAN O'NEIL: Who is new Perth leisure centre actually for?
3

Conversation