Best pictures as Perth marks VE Day 80th anniversary

First Minister John Swinney led the congregation at St John’s Kirk on Sunday as Perth and Kinross marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

A number of veterans and their families were in attendance, alongside serving members of the military and cadets.

They included Flight Lieutenant Duncan Forrest, who is 103 this year.

He joined the RAF at 21 and was feared dead after his plane crashed on D-Day.

Unknown to his family, Flight Lieutenant Forrest had managed to crawl from the burning wreckage of his Halifax bomber, despite suffering a broken pelvis.

He found sanctuary in the home of a Normandy farmer, who was a member of the French Resistance.

He eventually made it home to the UK, celebrating VE Day at his base in Dorset, recovering from his injuries.

After the war he returned to Ouistreham to thank his rescuers, only to learn the farmer had been executed by the Germans for his work with the Allies.

Mr Swinney said it had been an honour to reflect on the “almost unimaginable” experiences of those who served 80 years ago.

The Rev Sandy Gunn urged worshippers to remember the lessons of the Second World War, telling them: “As we come to celebrate and remember, we also come to resolve, to break down barriers so that there is no labelling of people as ‘them’.”

Outside the Kirk, Perth city centre was packed with crowds enjoying a host of VE Day stalls and activities.

Attractions ranged from vintage military vehicles to wartime food and drink.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.