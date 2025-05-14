Perth drivers trash padlocks and barriers to access residents’ car parks

Drivers have been smashing padlocks, chains and barriers to access residents’ car parks in Perth.

Damaged security at Perth and Kinross Council housing sites has cost a “significant amount” to repair, leading to a promised crackdown at problem car parks intended for tenants and residents.

The local authority is now handing over management of six sites to parking attendants.

Unlike the housing service, they have the power to enforce rules.

The change will involve five Perth car parks owned by the council and intended for tenants and residents.

These are at Market, Milne and Lickley Courts; Potterhill; Blackwatch Gardens and Parmelia Court; Pomarium; and Wallace Place in Letham.

A sixth car park at Greenbank Crescent, Glenfarg, will also be patrolled.

Car park abuse is costly for Perth and Kinross Council

Elaine Ritchie, the council’s strategic lead for housing and communities, confirmed the handover in a new briefing note for councillors.

She said: “There have historically been issues with these car parking areas, most notably the unauthorised use and abuse of spaces by people who do not live there.

“The housing service has no powers to enforce or take action when these people use the car parks.

“The service has spent a significant amount of money on replacing padlocks, chains and barriers that have been broken, and has taken the decision to stop replacing them because of the costs involved.”

She says housing staff are also spending too much time dealing with complaints and trying to tackle the unauthorised use of spaces.

In future, the six car parks will be managed by the council’s community support and enforcement team.

Residents and tenants may be issued with free parking permits to help with regulation.

Any surplus parking spaces which are identified could be made available to the general public on a pay-and-display basis.

Residents will be consulted on new rules

All of the sites require works to bring them up to standard.

The council is also considering terms and conditions for the parking areas.

Rules could forbid vehicle maintenance or caravan parking.

Ms Ritchie adds: “We are confident that tenants and residents who are entitled to use the car parks will welcome this move, and we will carry out consultation about arrangements that will allow them to use the parking areas without any problems.”

Perth and Kinross Council raised charges for public car parks in its budget this year.

It also started enforcing the rules around pavement parking in January.