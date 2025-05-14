Perth drivers trash padlocks and barriers to access residents’ car parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perth drivers trash padlocks and barriers to access residents’ car parks

Parking attendants will enforce rules at council-run car parks for residents and tenants in Perth and one in Glenfarg.

By Morag Lindsay
Pomarium Street in Perth with multi-storey block behind car park
Pomarium Street in Perth.

Drivers have been smashing padlocks, chains and barriers to access residents’ car parks in Perth.

Damaged security at Perth and Kinross Council housing sites has cost a “significant amount” to repair, leading to a promised crackdown at problem car parks intended for tenants and residents.

The local authority is now handing over management of six sites to parking attendants.

Unlike the housing service, they have the power to enforce rules.

The change will involve five Perth car parks owned by the council and intended for tenants and residents.

Car park with multistorey housing block behind
The residents’ car park at Lickley Court, Perth, is part of the shake-up. Image: Google Maps

These are at Market, Milne and Lickley Courts; Potterhill; Blackwatch Gardens and Parmelia Court; Pomarium; and Wallace Place in Letham.

A sixth car park at Greenbank Crescent, Glenfarg, will also be patrolled.

Car park abuse is costly for Perth and Kinross Council

Elaine Ritchie, the council’s strategic lead for housing and communities, confirmed the handover in a new briefing note for councillors.

She said: “There have historically been issues with these car parking areas, most notably the unauthorised use and abuse of spaces by people who do not live there.

“The housing service has no powers to enforce or take action when these people use the car parks.

“The service has spent a significant amount of money on replacing padlocks, chains and barriers that have been broken, and has taken the decision to stop replacing them because of the costs involved.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is getting tough on car park abuse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She says housing staff are also spending too much time dealing with complaints and trying to tackle the unauthorised use of spaces.

In future, the six car parks will be managed by the council’s community support and enforcement team.

Residents and tenants may be issued with free parking permits to help with regulation.

Any surplus parking spaces which are identified could be made available to the general public on a pay-and-display basis.

Residents will be consulted on new rules

All of the sites require works to bring them up to standard.

The council is also considering terms and conditions for the parking areas.

Rules could forbid vehicle maintenance or caravan parking.

Ms Ritchie adds: “We are confident that tenants and residents who are entitled to use the car parks will welcome this move, and we will carry out consultation about arrangements that will allow them to use the parking areas without any problems.”

Perth and Kinross Council raised charges for public car parks in its budget this year.

It also started enforcing the rules around pavement parking in January.

More from Perth & Kinross

Stephen Gorton
Perth Scoutmaster spared jail for sending sexual texts and selfies to teenage boys
Former Crieff Primary School exterior
Crieff set for more new homes at vandal-hit old primary school site
Helicopter called to Lundie Crags
'Huge' emergency response called to popular Perthshire spot
Campsie Road, Letham, Perth
Man, 24, taken to hospital then arrested after Perth disturbance
Crows at music festival pumping fists in air
Pitlochry's Heartland festival returns with Kyle Falconer and Skerryvore
Monterey Jack's
3 men charged after separate pub and restaurant break-ins in Perth city centre
CR0048253, Kieran Webster, Perth. Perth Ladies Day. Picture shows; Perth Ladies day at Perth Races Sheila morris and Susan Neilson from Milnathort crack open the bubbles Thursday 16th May 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Races Ladies' Day: All you need to know including weather forecast, timings and…
Raza Hussain
Perth property fraudster scammed Scottish Government and building society
Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth campaigners raise equality fears over Bell's Sports Centre plans
UHI Perth College
How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?
2

Conversation