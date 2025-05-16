Perth father and son win Butcher Wars – with a little help from Tom Cruise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth father and son win Butcher Wars – with a little help from Tom Cruise

Simon Howie butchers Richard and Ben Megahy retained the Scotland Butcher Wars title with a display based on the film Cocktail.

By Morag Lindsay
Ben and Richard Megahy smiling holding Butcher Wards trophy
Butcher Wars winners Ben and Richard Megahy. Image: Scottish Craft Butchers

A Perth father and son butcher duo have held on to their crowns in the Scotland Butcher Wars — with Tom Cruise as their secret weapon.

Richard and Ben Megahy went into battle against the best in the business, watched by more than 500 spectators at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

Butcher Wars challenges contenders to break down a half-lamb and a half-saddle of pork to create a show-stopping counter display in just 45 minutes.

Richard, 49, and Ben, 22, came out on top, retaining the pairs title they won at the last Scotland Butcher Wars two years ago.

They produced 21 counter-ready products, working right up to the final whistle.

And their theme was Tom Cruise’s 1988 rom-com Cocktail, with every product named after a boozy concoction.

Ben and Richard Megahy with arms round one another next to table covered in cuts of meat
Ben and Richard Megahy with their Cocktail-inspired display. Image: Scottish Craft Butchers
Tom Cruise in Cocktail. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Father and son normally work at Simon Howie’s on Perth High Street.

Ben said the pair were “absolutely exhausted” by the end.

“The family went out to celebrate our win, but I was back in bed by 9.30pm,” he laughed.

“We were in so much pain – our legs felt like we’d run a marathon.”

Will next generation grab Butcher Wars title too?

Richard has been a regular on the circuit for 25 years and passed his love of the competition arena on to Ben.

Following their 2023 Butcher Wars victory, they won the Battle of the Butchers Four Nations competition in Dublin.

Ben and Richard Megahy holding Butcher Wars trophy, in shape of a knife on a chopping block
Ben and Richard Megahy following their previous Butcher Wars win.

They went on to compete in the World Butcher Wars.

And they have only recently returned from competing in the World Butchers Challenge with Team GB in Paris.

Ben and his fiancée Hannah, who live in Auchterarder, are expecting a baby boy in July.

He said he would love nothing more than to stand on the competition stage holding a trophy alongside his son in years to come.

“I know how proud my dad is when we succeed together,” he said.

“I’d like to think that could be me one day with my boy.”

Butcher Wars was held on Sunday as part of the biennial Scottish Craft Butchers trade fair.

The event also featured the World Haggis Championships.

