Camp 21 Cafe opens at Cultybraggan in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Camp 21 Cafe opens at Cultybraggan in Perthshire

Ken McCutcheon and Karen Sinclair have welcomed visitors at the former PoW camp.

By Ben MacDonald
Ken McCutcheon and Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe in Comrie
Ken McCutcheon and Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe at Cultybraggan Camp. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire prisoner of war camp has welcomed a stream of new customers thanks to the opening of a new cafe.

Ken McCutcheon and his partner Karen Sinclair have opened Camp 21 Cafe at Cultybraggan Camp in Comrie.

The cafe joins the museum and B&B facilities that operate in the grounds.

Ken said: “I used to have the lease on Frandy Fishery, down in Glen Devon.

“When it came up for renewal I lost that to Gleneagles Hotel – obviously, I couldn’t compete with them.

“Karen is a chef and worked at Kippen House nursing home.”

Inside the new cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ken added: “I didn’t want to retire and we were going to get a food trailer. One of Karen’s friends had told her about the cafe at Cultybraggan.

“We had a look at it and thought, ‘we can probably make a go of this’.

“It needed a bit of money spent on it and that may have put other people off. It didn’t have a kitchen in it so we needed to put a fully working one in.”

Camp 21 Cafe opens at Cultybraggan Camp in Comrie

The couple have welcomed a steady stream of customers since they opened the cafe doors.

Ken said: “The weekend we opened, they were having their VE celebrations at the camp so it really was a baptism of fire.

“As well as that, last weekend they had a vintage bike event on, so again it was all systems go.

“It’s been a busy stretch but the cafe is looking good.”

Ken and Karen’s menu has a range of options. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Karen’s menu options include gourmet burgers, toasties, cold-filled rolls and breakfasts, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Customers have been enjoying what is on offer.

Ken said: “It has been very good so far.

“The camp were after a cafe, it was one thing they thought was missing.

“It now has one and it’s proven to be quite popular, not just by visitors but local people as well.

The sticky toffee fudge cake is one of the sweet treats on offer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ken and Karen have had a busy start. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The camp are good at letting us know when they have events on so we can cater for that a bit better.

“The first weekend we were thrown into the deep end and we didn’t know what to expect. We got through it but just.”

The village took ownership of the camp in 2007 and it is currently run by the Comrie Development Trust.

Last year, the trust backed the managers of the B&B facilities at Cultybraggan after they came last on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed.

More from Perth & Kinross

Norman Hawkes seated on sofa with small dog lying beside him
'Bully' dogs that savaged Pitlochry pensioner and pet terrier destroyed
2
Police on the A912 near Perth after a lorry crash.
Transport bosses launch safety review after Perth M90 flyover crashes
Annat Farm, near Kinloch Rannoch. Image: David Schofield-Newton Date; 12/04/2025
Tourist tells of 'terrifying' 10-minute attack by 12 dogs on Perthshire estate
2
Signs at side of road near Auchterarder where new Shinafoot slip road is planned
48 new homes for Auchterarder – but A9 slip road rule means most can't…
Strathtay Post Office owners Simon and Alison Gray with their daughters Erin and Rachel.
Perthshire couple sell post office and village store after 21 years to begin 'next…
Buck's Bar has announced it will open in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook
High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop's 'punk' rebrand and Dunfermline…
Some feel it is time for a complete ban on dogs in cemeteries. Image: DC Thomson
Debate: Should dogs be banned from cemeteries?
35
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bell's Sports Centre poll results reveal hundreds of Courier readers back heated indoor facility…
3
Norman Hawkes seated on sofa with terrier sleeping beside him.
Pitlochry pensioner injured and pet terrier savaged in doorstep attack by 'bully' dogs
3
UK Triangle road sign warning of grass cutting for one mile
Grass-cutting scaled up across Perth and Kinross as council funds second trim for A-road…

Conversation