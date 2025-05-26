Best photos from Dunblane Road Race 2025

Hundreds turned out as the Dunblane Road Race took place in Dunblane.

The day began at noon on Sunday May 24 with the 2km Youth Race, which started in Millrow and finished near the iconic Gold Post Box at the top of Dunblane High Street. An hour later, the 12km adult race got underway.

For the 12km Road Race the route heads north along Perth Road through the village of Kinbuck.

After crossing the River Allan at Cromlix Bridge it turns left and follows Auchenlay Road back towards Dunblane. After re-entering Dunblane, the route follows Doune Road, Springfield Terrace, Sunnyside and back into the High Street, finishing near the Gold Post Box.

All proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Dunblane Centre at the heart of the community.

The Courier photographer Eve Conroy was there to capture all the action below: