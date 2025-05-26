Best photos from Dunblane Road Race 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos from Dunblane Road Race 2025

A fantastic turnout to the Dunblane Road Race 2025.

Dunblane Road Race. Image: Eve Conroy
Dunblane Road Race. Image: Eve Conroy
By Heather Fowlie & Eve Conroy

Hundreds turned out as the Dunblane Road Race took place in Dunblane.

The day began at noon on Sunday May 24 with the 2km Youth Race, which started in Millrow and finished near the iconic Gold Post Box at the top of Dunblane High Street. An hour later, the 12km adult race got underway.

The 2K Youth race started in Millrow and finished at the top end of Dunblane High Street, close to the Gold Post Box.

For the 12km Road Race the route heads north along Perth Road through the village of Kinbuck.

After crossing the River Allan at Cromlix Bridge it turns left and follows Auchenlay Road back towards Dunblane. After re-entering Dunblane, the route follows Doune Road, Springfield Terrace, Sunnyside and back into the High Street, finishing near the Gold Post Box.

All proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Dunblane Centre at the heart of the community.

The Courier photographer Eve Conroy was there to capture all the action below:

Runners make their way through the streets of Dunblane.
Runners make their way through the streets of Dunblane.
It’s a thumbs up from this runner.
Runners make their way through the streets of Dunblane.
Runners make their way through the streets of Dunblane.
Looking cool!
Pushing hard along Auchinlay Road.
No. 361 cruises along.
A runner enjoys the pretty scenery.
Dunblane Road Race
Dunblane Road Race
A smile for the camera!
Dunblane Road Race
Cruising along.
All smiles!
Digging in.
Pushing hard!
A thumbs up from this runner.
All smiles on the down hill stretch!
Dunblane Road Race
Powering through.
Spectators cheer on the runners.
Looking strong.
The finish line!
Strathearn Harriers.
2nd male finisher Ethan Woodhead with 1st female finisher Lindsay Sword.
1st male finisher James Grant.

