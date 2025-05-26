31 of the best pictures as Atholl Gathering draws crowds to Blair Castle

One of the most spectacular events on the Perthshire calendar played out at Blair Castle on Sunday.

Crowds dodged the rain showers as they converged on the landmark near Pitlochry for the annual Atholl Gathering and Highland Games.

The Atholl Highlanders were a highlight for many, led by the sound of the pipes and drums.

Strongmen battled it out in events such as tossing the caber, putting the shot and throwing the hammer, while families enjoyed highland dancing, tug o’ war, piping competitions, races and children’s rides and stalls.

Here are some of the best photos from the action at Blair Castle on Sunday.