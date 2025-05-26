31 of the best pictures as Atholl Gathering draws crowds to Blair Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
31 of the best pictures as Atholl Gathering draws crowds to Blair Castle

The Atholl gathering brought the best in highland games action to Blair Castle, near Pitlochry, and The Courier was there to capture it all.

Girl in Highland dancer outfit crossing finishing line in girls race
Stirling dancer Hannah Buxel showed a clean pair of heels in the girls race at the Atholl Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

One of the most spectacular events on the Perthshire calendar played out at Blair Castle on Sunday.

Crowds dodged the rain showers as they converged on the landmark near Pitlochry for the annual Atholl Gathering and Highland Games.

The Atholl Highlanders were a highlight for many, led by the sound of the pipes and drums.

Strongmen battled it out in events such as tossing the caber, putting the shot and throwing the hammer, while families enjoyed highland dancing, tug o’ war, piping competitions, races and children’s rides and stalls.

Here are some of the best photos from the action at Blair Castle on Sunday.

Men in highland dress pulling on rope in tug o war contest watched by crowd at Atholl gathering
Concentration on the focus of the Atholl Highlanders during the tug o’ war. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Large crowd of people on grassy slope watching games arena at Blair Castle
Were you in the crowd at this year’s Atholl Gathering? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two people, one in kilt, wresting at Atholl gathering
All eyes on the wrestling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Three girls doing traditional Highland dancing on stage at Atholl Gathering
Natalie Struth (Monifieth), Katie Douglas (Forfar) and Elizabeth May (Brechin) in the adults 17 and over Highland Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavyweight athlete in kilt preparing to toss caber watched by crowd in heavy rain
Kyle Randall during the caber toss. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man in kilt firing old fashioned cannon with smoke coming out of it
Michael Murray (Marquis of Tullibardine) fires the Atholl Highlanders cannon in the main arena. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man in kilt throwing shot putt next to Atholl Gathering sign
Angus McInroy during the shot putt. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Small boys in regular clothes running watched by crowd around arena at
The boys give it their all in the eight to 10-year-old race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pipe band playing bagpipes as they march past man in Highland dress saluting
A salute from Michael Murray (Marquis of Tullibardine) as the pipe band plays. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two men in kilts wresting
Two kilted wrestlers locked in combat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Large group of girls running watched by cheering crowd
The girls aged five-seven race at the Atholl Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowd watching action under umbrellas in the rain
What’s a little rain? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man in kilt throwing heavy metal weight on chain in front of ice cream van
Jamie Gunn during the Weight for Distance competition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Men in Highland dress smiling and applauding
The Atholl Highlanders made an impression. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two people doing Highland dancing on stage with Blair Castle behind
Lyndsey Douglas (Blairgowrie) and Hamish McInnes (Kirkintilloch) in the adults 17 and over Highland Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Women running in jeans and t shiirts
The women’s open race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man in kilt throwing hammer
Kyle Randall throwing the hammer at the Atholl Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The solo piping competition formed a fitting soundtrack throughout the day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Small boys running in casual gear
The boys aged five-seven race was a very serious business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
People watching highland games with Blair Castle on hill behind them
Blair Castle provided the scenic backdrop to the entertainment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man throwing shott putt watched by other athletes in kilts
Shaun Gunn during the shot putt. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Men in Highland dress marching in rain at Atholl gathering
The Atholl Highlanders parade in the main arena. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowd watching highland games from behind umbrellas wearing waterproof jackets
Brollies and waterproofs came in handy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pipe band members playing drums in formation watched by crowd
The Atholl Highlanders pipes and drums. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Large crowd of people seated on grassy slope watching highland games
The crowds enjoyed a great vantage point from the slope behind the games arena. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kilted man wrestling young woman
the wrestling attracted all shapes and sizes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man tossing caber watched by large crowd in rain
Kyle Randall during the caber toss. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pipes and drums with Atholl Highlanders behind in main arena at Atholl Gathering
A stirring sight and sound, unique to the Atholl Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Atholl Highlanders in traditional highland gear walking past saluting Marquis of Tulliebardine
The Atholl Highlanders receive the salute from Michael Murray, Marquis of Tullibardine. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Trade stalls and children's rides with large crowds milling around
The stalls did a roaring trade throughout the day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

 

