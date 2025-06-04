Aberfeldy cinema shuts for 1 month to create ‘bigger and better’ events space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy cinema shuts for 1 month to create ‘bigger and better’ events space

The Birks Cinema in Dunkeld Street closed on Monday as construction work got underway.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Birks Cinema.
The Birks Cinema temporarily closed on Monday. Image: The Birks Cinema

The cinema in Aberfeldy has shut for one month to create a “bigger and better” events space.

The Birks Cinema in Dunkeld Road closed on Monday as construction work on an upgraded creative hub got underway.

The space is used for community events and has a cafe, which will also be closed during the renovations.

Work is expected to last a month, with the cafe reopening on June 30 and the cinema on July 4.

Cinema manager and film programmer Patty Havey, 41, told The Courier what filmgoers can expect from the project.

Construction work.
Construction is underway at the cinema. Image: The Birks Cinema
Construction work at cinema.
The cinema will reopen in July. Image: The Birks Cinema

She said: “We’re planning to host a grand opening at the end of July.

“We’ll invite as many people as possible to come and walk through our new space.

“We’re going through an upgrade where our mezzanine level is going to turn into a first-floor creative learning space.

“It’ll be a larger area with a lot of improvements.

“It’ll have audio and visual elements and blackout blinds so we can show movies and stream rugby up there.

“We’ll be able to host lectures, talks, and do a lot more workshops.

“The cafe will also be closed while we fit in a few improvements at the same time.”

‘Bigger and better’ events to be held at Aberfeldy cinema

The funding for the construction project came from the SSE Griffin and Calliachar community fund.

The grant to improve the activities and programmes at the cinema was from Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding.

Patty Havey.
Patty Havey is the cinema manager and film programmer. Image: The Birks Cinema
The cinema.
Filmgoers will be able to return to the cinema next month. Image: The Birks Cinema

Patty added: “We didn’t get quite as much as we requested, so we’re definitely searching for ways to finish funding that project.”

“We want the cinema to offer more than just film, and do more for young people in Aberfeldy.”

She added the new space will allow for a “bigger and better” Birks Wilderness Film Festival in March 2026.

In 2023, a fundraiser was launched to save The Birks Cinema from closure due to the “perfect storm” of online streaming, cost-of-living crisis and good weather.

Conversation