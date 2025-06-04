Perth Aldi plan faces rejection again after Tesco court ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Aldi plan faces rejection again after Tesco court ruling

Aldi has resubmitted its application for a new supermarket on the edge of Perth, but councillors are being reminded of what happened last time.

By Morag Lindsay
Artist drawing of how proposed Aldi store might look
The proposed Aldi store at Perth's Necessity Brae. Image: Aldi

Aldi’s latest plans for a controversial new store in Perth are facing rejection again.

The discount supermarket chain is making a second attempt to open a branch at Pitheavlis after Tesco blocked its last one in court.

Perth and Kinross councillors supported the previous bid.

But officers will advise the planning committee to refuse Aldi’s revised application when it meets next week.

Planners say it does not comply with the local development plan.

And there are not strong enough grounds to risk going against official policy again, which led to a Tesco court victory.

Workers and machinery on overgrown site on edge of Perth
Preparations for the new Perth Aldi in February 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Aldi chiefs say they’re “extremely disappointed” by the decision.

Andy Doyle, real estate director for Aldi in Scotland, said: “We remain fully committed to delivering this new store and to continuing our investment in Perth and Kinross.

“We hope councillors will once again recognise the importance of this development and back the voices of the many residents who want to see it approved.”

Aldi wants to double size of Perth shopfloor

Aldi wants the Pitheavlis development to replace its existing Glasgow Road store.

The site, next to the Aviva campus, has been vacant for more than 20 years.

The new supermarket would have twice the retail space – 1,903 square metres versus 660 at Glasgow Road.

Aldi store exterior with supermarket trolleys and car park outside
The existing Aldi store at Glasgow Road, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Aldi is also proposing a new access junction from Necessity Brae, with parking and landscaping.

And it wants to transfer all of the employees from Glasgow Road and hire 10 more.

The council received 19 comments in support and 22 against, along with a petition backing the development.

Seamus Farren, the local resident who set up the petition, says the planners’ recommendation is “disheartening”.

“It’s frustrating to think that a big company like Tesco can have more say over what happens in our community than the people we elected,” he said.

Perth supermarket plans prove controversial

The planning committee gave the green light to Aldi’s last application in June 2022.

Planners had said councillors could approve it on that occasion, if they took “a particular approach to considering the provisions of the development plan and the various material planning considerations”.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council will rule on the Aldi application next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Tesco successfully argued against this approach in the Court of Session.

The Court upheld its challenge and revoked the planning permission.

Councillors have already gone against planners’ advice concerning a separate Perth supermarket planning application this year.

The committee approved plans for a new Lidl store next to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park stadium in March.

But councillors were warned it was “highly probable” the decision will be challenged in court.

The fresh Aldi application will be considered when the planning committee meets on Wednesday June 11.

Conversation