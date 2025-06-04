Perth Aldi plan faces rejection again after Tesco court ruling

Aldi’s latest plans for a controversial new store in Perth are facing rejection again.

The discount supermarket chain is making a second attempt to open a branch at Pitheavlis after Tesco blocked its last one in court.

Perth and Kinross councillors supported the previous bid.

But officers will advise the planning committee to refuse Aldi’s revised application when it meets next week.

Planners say it does not comply with the local development plan.

And there are not strong enough grounds to risk going against official policy again, which led to a Tesco court victory.

Aldi chiefs say they’re “extremely disappointed” by the decision.

Andy Doyle, real estate director for Aldi in Scotland, said: “We remain fully committed to delivering this new store and to continuing our investment in Perth and Kinross.

“We hope councillors will once again recognise the importance of this development and back the voices of the many residents who want to see it approved.”

Aldi wants to double size of Perth shopfloor

Aldi wants the Pitheavlis development to replace its existing Glasgow Road store.

The site, next to the Aviva campus, has been vacant for more than 20 years.

The new supermarket would have twice the retail space – 1,903 square metres versus 660 at Glasgow Road.

Aldi is also proposing a new access junction from Necessity Brae, with parking and landscaping.

And it wants to transfer all of the employees from Glasgow Road and hire 10 more.

The council received 19 comments in support and 22 against, along with a petition backing the development.

Seamus Farren, the local resident who set up the petition, says the planners’ recommendation is “disheartening”.

“It’s frustrating to think that a big company like Tesco can have more say over what happens in our community than the people we elected,” he said.

Perth supermarket plans prove controversial

The planning committee gave the green light to Aldi’s last application in June 2022.

Planners had said councillors could approve it on that occasion, if they took “a particular approach to considering the provisions of the development plan and the various material planning considerations”.

Tesco successfully argued against this approach in the Court of Session.

The Court upheld its challenge and revoked the planning permission.

Councillors have already gone against planners’ advice concerning a separate Perth supermarket planning application this year.

The committee approved plans for a new Lidl store next to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park stadium in March.

But councillors were warned it was “highly probable” the decision will be challenged in court.

The fresh Aldi application will be considered when the planning committee meets on Wednesday June 11.