29 best pictures as Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters returns to Strathmore Golf Centre

The Barry Douglas Foundation Trophy kicked off at Strathmore Golf Centre near Alyth.

Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries, Heather Fowlie & Kenny Smith

Junior golfers teed off at Strathmore Golf Centre on Friday as the competition for the Barrie Douglas Foundation Trophy got underway.

Strathmore Golf course came alive as rising stars from across Scotland gathered for the annual Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters. This tournament has quickly become an important event in junior golf in Scotland.

Now in its seventh year, the event honours Barrie Douglas, who died in 2017 while leading the Scotland team in Spain.

Organised by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and the Barry Douglas Foundation, the Junior Masters brought together 120 boys and girls under 18. They competed in two groups, Scratch and Handicap, all aiming to win the Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters Trophies.

The players compete over three days, from June 6 to June 8, playing 18 holes each day for a total of 54 holes. The event also gave out important WAGR points, which help young golfers in their careers.

Founded in 2017 in memory of Barrie Douglas, the Barry Douglas Foundation is dedicated to supporting junior golf throughout Scotland and contributing to charitable causes in Perth & Kinross.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there on Friday to capture the best moments.

Oli Blackadder leaps to see where his shot finished.
Scott Palin tees off at the 6th hole.
Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters. 
The Barrie Douglas Foundation was established in memory of Barrie in 2017, following his sudden death in Spain whilst captaining the Scottish Boys team and raises funds to support junior golf around Scotland.
The Competition for boys is for the Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters Trophies.
Martin Shone plays from the green side bunker.
Rhys Yule plays his approach shot into the 5th hole.
Conan Reid tees off at the 1st hole.
Spectators out on the course watching the future stars of the game.
Zara Lindsay tees off on the 3rd hole.
There is a Scratch section and handicap section. 
Barry Douglas Foundation Trophy held over Strathmore Golf Centre. 
Xinyao Xie tees off on the 3rd hole.
The Barrie Douglas Foundation raises funds to support junior golf around Scotland as well as supporting various worthwhile causes in Perth & Kinross.
Luca Smith tees off at the 13th hole.
Jamie McDonald makes his way up the 12th fairway.
A great play.
Matthew Enis tees off at the 6th hole.
Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters. 
Ben love tees off at the 6th hole.
Reene Carroll tees off on the 3rd hole.
Barry Douglas Foundation Trophy held over Strathmore Golf Centre. 
The Barrie Douglas Foundation was established in memory of Barrie in 2017.
The event is held over 54 holes, 18 holes each day, Friday to Sunday.
Finlay Hazelwood tees off at the 13th hole.
Finlay Hazelwood approach shot to the 12th.
Oli Blackadder tees off at the 13th hole.
The event is held Friday to Sunday.</p> <p>
The Competition for boys will be for the Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters Trophies and the girls will be for the Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters Trophies.

Conversation