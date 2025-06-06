29 best pictures as Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters returns to Strathmore Golf Centre

Junior golfers teed off at Strathmore Golf Centre on Friday as the competition for the Barrie Douglas Foundation Trophy got underway.

Strathmore Golf course came alive as rising stars from across Scotland gathered for the annual Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters. This tournament has quickly become an important event in junior golf in Scotland.

Now in its seventh year, the event honours Barrie Douglas, who died in 2017 while leading the Scotland team in Spain.

Organised by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and the Barry Douglas Foundation, the Junior Masters brought together 120 boys and girls under 18. They competed in two groups, Scratch and Handicap, all aiming to win the Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters Trophies.

The players compete over three days, from June 6 to June 8, playing 18 holes each day for a total of 54 holes. The event also gave out important WAGR points, which help young golfers in their careers.

Founded in 2017 in memory of Barrie Douglas, the Barry Douglas Foundation is dedicated to supporting junior golf throughout Scotland and contributing to charitable causes in Perth & Kinross.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there on Friday to capture the best moments.