6 people arrested after cocaine and £38,000 cash found in Perth

The discovery was made in Tulloch on Wednesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Primrose Crescent, Tulloch, Perth
Primrose Crescent in Tulloch, Perth. Image: Google Street View

Six people have been arrested after drugs and cash were found in Perth.

Cocaine and almost £38,000 in cash were discovered in a property on Primrose Crescent at around 10pm on Wednesday after a warrant search.

Four men, aged 65, 42, 39 and 24, and two women, aged 53 and 23, were arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.

Perth cocaine discovery

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling drug dealing, and with the help and support of the public we will continue to target anyone involved in organised criminal activity.

Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“Anyone with concerns about this kind of crime or has information about those involved should contact us via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Last month cocaine worth £200,000 and £80,000 in cash was seized after a major police operation in Balgowan in Perthshire.

