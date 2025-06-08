Dealer linked to A90 drugs bust was not even in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dealer linked to A90 drugs bust was not even in Scotland

Thomas Barnes admitted his role in the heroin operation after his fingerprints were found on bags of drugs recovered in Tayside.

By Jamie Buchan
Thomas Barnes
Thomas Barnes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on his first visit to Scotland.

A Liverpool dealer thanked a sheriff for not jailing him after police recovered thousands of pounds worth of class A drugs in a traffic stop on the A90.

Serial offender Thomas Barnes was facing almost certain jail time for his involvement in the criminal operation – until it emerged that he was not in the vehicle at the time.

In fact, the 42-year-old was not even in the country.

Barnes was arrested in Merseyside nearly five years after the drugs were recovered.

Police identified his fingerprints on some of the bags.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin on December 18 2019.

It is understood to be the first time he has stepped foot in Scotland.

Forensic swab

The court heard police signalled the car to stop at Inchmichael after spotting it had a possible broken light.

When officers were approached by driver Liam O’Grady, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Two other passengers were in the backseat of the car.

Officers seized a backpack containing more than 80 individual bags of suspect brown powder from the vehicle.

Inside the bags, were 569 smaller, knotted packages.

Thomas Barnes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
The illicit powders were analysed and confirmed to be heroin worth just over £8,500.

Police also recovered from the car two additional number plates and a speed detection device, used to block speed cameras.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thompson said the bags were forensically swabbed and Barnes’ DNA was found on one of them.

‘He was never in the country’

The hearing was paused briefly to establish Barnes’ role in the operation.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “He was never in the car.

“He was never in this country.”

She said: “Mr Barnes first became aware of this matter some four or five years after the incident.

“He was traced in terms of a forensic hit from some of the bags. A fingerprint was found.”

General view of the A90 dual carriageway at Inchmichael, between Dundee and Perth
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Street View

Sheriff William Wood told Barnes: “I am content to deal with this matter on a non-custodial basis.

“But nevertheless you have a substantial record and you have pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

“This will be a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff ordered Barnes to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, the maximum amount available.

Sentence reduced on appeal

Driver O’Grady was originally jailed for four-and-a-half years for his involvement.

The court heard how he had set off from his home in Nottingham and stopped off in Liverpool, before heading north to Scotland.

O’Grady had agreed to courier the drugs after “borrowing money from the wrong people,” but had struggled to pay it back.

It was said heroin and cocaine worth a potential £40k was recovered, but only about £8,500 was attributable to Barnes.

O’Grady had his sentence reduced to 40 months on appeal.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.