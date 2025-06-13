VIDEO: Moment hundreds of bees swarm Aberfeldy car

This is the moment hundreds of bees swarmed a car in Aberfeldy.

Locals watched on as the white Mazda car was engulfed by the bees on Bank Street on Thursday afternoon.

No one is thought to have been inside the car at the time.

A local beekeeper was called to help, and the bees were moved to a safe place.

Bees removed from Aberfeldy car

Albena Shtereva, who works nearby, captured the moment the bees covered the car.

She told The Courier: “I was at my work at Aberfeldy Steamie, which is right next to where the car was parked on Bank Street.

“It wasn’t my car, no one was stung, and the bees were taken to the next place to start a colony.”

According to the British Beekeepers Association, honeybee swarming is a natural process.

It happens when the old queen of a colony leaves the hive with some of her bees.

They find somewhere to gather in a cluster until they decide on a new home.

Most swarms happen on warm, sunny days between May and July and usually in the afternoon.

The association says: “Often, there is a peak on a fine day after poor weather when temperatures approach the high teens.

“A real honey bee swarm can be extremely dramatic, involving many thousands of bees in a large, noisy cloud.

“However, they normally settle into a cluster within 15 minutes.”

It comes after The Courier told how a woman was trapped in her Perthshire home by a swarm of bees last month.