What inspired Auchterarder family to build 1,200m model railway in their garden?

The Huisman family open their "hidden gem" garden to visitors three days a week.

David Huisman who owns Perthshire Garden Railway.
David Huisman amid the network of railways he has created. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

A little boy is transfixed by a tiny steam locomotive chugging by his feet.

A girl laughs as she runs after a miniature Sumpter Valley Railroad train.

These are the sights and sounds which make the realisation of David Huisman’s long-held dream at Perthshire Garden Railway worthwhile.

In the grounds of his family home near Auchterarder lie 1,200 metres of G-scale track.

Around them chug numerous trains which he has collected over the years, past tiny buildings and structures including a windmill and an oil refinery.

David Huisman shows off one his many model trails.
David is proud of the sprawling network of railways his family have created at their rural Perthshire home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And three days a week he and his family open their enchanting garden to the public so they can see these mini engines choo-choo through the trees, over bridges and around ponds.

David, 60, says: “The kids love it.

Perthshire Garden Railway’s five-star rating

“As soon as they walk in you hear them shouting ‘look at this, look at that’ while their mums and dads are still paying at the gate.”

Visitors to Perthshire Garden Railway describe it as a “hidden gem”. The little-known attraction has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor.

An engine chugs around Perthshire Garden Railway.
Perthshire Garden Railway is open Friday to Sunday until mid-October. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It was seeing the delight of his own children more than 20 years ago that gave David the idea to create his own model railway.

“I’d taken my own son into a toy shop in Glasgow back in the late 1990s. There was a train running around the ceiling. I saw all the other kids there too and they loved it.”

David, wife Jannet and their four children had also visited other model railways on holidays in England, including the Bekonscot Model Village and Railway in Buckinghamshire, and Babbacombe Model Village, Torquay.

Thomas the Tank Engine and James run the tracks.
Thomas the Tank Engine and friend James are popular with young visitors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I thought it would be good to bring something like that up here,” he explains.

David began collecting model trains and miniature buildings.

But it was to be more than 20 years before his vision came to fruition.

The family – including Joshua, 28, April, 26, Kimberley, 23, and Jurgen, 21 – were living in Largs.

Overcoming setbacks to create Perthshire Garden Railway

David says: “We first tried to set it up in Largs but the council knocked us back for planning permission in the early 2000s.

“So we tried a few other places. We tried in Inverclyde, Glasgow and at the Falkirk Wheel but never ever managed to get the permission.”

When they bought and moved to Laggan Hotel, near Newtonmore, in the Highlands, David hoped to create his railway there.

David looks on as the Santa Fe Express whizzes by.
The Santa Fe Express whizzes by. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But he says: “Running the hotel took up all our time. We were working 18-hour days.”

In 2016, the family moved to Perthshire and built their house in woodland just a few miles from Auchterarder.

And their land included an ideal, picturesque spot for a model railway.

Planning permission was granted at last in 2021.

Building Perthshire Garden Railway

And the whole family mucked in to build Perthshire Garden Railway.

“The first thing we did was the path,” says David, who also works as a kitchen fitter. “We wound it between the trees because we didn’t want to lose any of the trees.

“Next we laid the big loop (track) right around the perimeter then we put in the small loops.

“We also had to extend the driveway for parking and we erected a marquee for the cafe.

“In between work it probably took us about two years to set up.”

David's son Jurgen watches a model engine roll past.
Jurgen helps David run the railway from Fridays to Sundays. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

While the family already had lots of trains in storage, they added to the collection in the two years before Perthshire Garden Railway opened.

As well as replicas of real engines, trains include models of Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends James and Toby.

There’s a Santa Fe Express and a Union Pacific F7.

Adding new features to the railway

Trains whiz through a mini Wild West and Trumpton village.

And the work continues.

“We’ve been adding to it quite a lot,” says David. “Each week there’s something new to do. Like this week there was some more planting went in.”

There’s always maintenance to be done.

Trains run past various miniature buildings and structures.
Trains run past various miniature buildings and structures. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There are different problems to fix all the time,” says David. “We get greenfly on the tracks and that clogs the wheels.

“Some days you get leaves and twigs on the tracks, which need to be cleared.

“And some of the wildlife have a nibble at things!”

Getting the wheels in motion

Wildlife at Perthshire Railway Garden includes red squirrels.

“It takes about an hour and a half to set the trains up in the morning.”

But once the wheels are in motion, the sight is captivating.

David says: “It’s satisfying seeing them all running.

One of the various model trains at Perthshire Garden Railway.
People say it’s ‘therapeutic’ to watch the trains chug along their circuits. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“A lot of people say it’s therapeutic. If they have stressful jobs they like to come here and just sit and watch the trains go by.

“It’s an ideal location, among the trees.

“People like it because their kids run around after the trains but they’re safe and secure in this wee area.

“Parents can leave them to run around the place and have a wee coffee and cake.”

A favourite spot for kids is the bridge at the entrance, where they can watch trains pass in the tunnels underneath.

“It’s great to see their reaction when they first see it,” says David.

“And then when it’s time to go home, parents are having to drag them out!”

Conversation