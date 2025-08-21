What is council doing with its empty Perth High Street buildings?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is council doing with its empty Perth High Street buildings?

The Courier investigated who owns Perth's High Street.

Council-owned 276 High Street has been empty for more than eight years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ema Sabljak

A council-owned unit has been vacant longer than any other on Perth High Street – and any work to bring it back to life could hinge on a wider project to tackle anti-social behaviour in the “stigmatised” area.

Perth and Kinross Council owns two empty shops on the popular street.

Our investigation into all 21 vacant units also showed that more than a quarter (28.6%) had owners based in the Fair City.

Both units owned by the council are located on the Old High Street section of the thoroughfare – numbers 282 and 276.

The latter has been empty since approximately April 2017. It was last known to be occupied by a corner shop named High Street Local.

Their other unit has also long stood empty. Perth and Kinross Credit Union left the premises in June 2019.

That makes it the fourth longest term empty unit on High Street.

Of the 21 units that were empty, more than half were only shuttered in the past two years.

But being left to build up dust comes with a cost…

The council told The Courier the units have crumbled so badly that they “are not currently in a lettable condition”.

“The estimated costs for work to bring them up to the standard for retail let far exceeds the potential rental income from each of these properties,” a spokesperson said.

Some refurbishment has been done to “improve the look and feel of the area”.

Does Perth’s Old High Street require some attention?

Yet the area as a whole is struggling more than the rest of the High Street.

Starting from St Paul’s Church, the older stretch of the street just recently saw the closure of Fun Junction.

Old High Street in Perth has a higher proportion of empty units than the remainder of the street.
Old High Street in Perth has a higher proportion of empty units than the remainder of the street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It has a higher proportion of vacant units than the rest of the street.

More than quarter of the 31 properties are empty on Old High Street.

By comparison, only 15% of the remaining 84 units on Perth’s High Street are empty.

The council-owned retail properties are both held by the Housing Revenue Account.

As part of that, these properties must be used “for the benefit of council tenants”.

It also holds one other – 280 High Street.

That property was not included in our investigation as it was not listed by the Scottish Assessors Association as an active business premise.

Instead of preparing the units for let, the council is looking to include them in a wider regeneration.

The spokesperson added: “So, we are currently including these units in our look at a regeneration of the entire St Catherine’s Square housing blocks, with a view to including them in the future residential offer at this site.”

But plans to convert the ageing housing block have long been on the table.

What happening with the regeneration of St Catherine’s Square?

The council’s Rapid Rehousing Transition Plan (RRTP) (2019 -2024), set out the regeneration of St Catherine’s Square as a key priority.

The building had primarily used as temporary furnished flats.

The report added the area has been “stigmatised” with a high proportion of “anti-social behaviour, alcohol and substance abuse and police attendance”.

Instead the council hopes to convert the former bedsits into one or two-bedroom flats. The flat would be offered as part of their mainstream letting stock.

We previously reported on these plans in 2020.

A report from the following year explained that those regeneration plans were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council confirmed work to transform St Catherine’s Square will not begin until next year at the earliest.

But the fate of the empty retail properties is still under consideration.

While the units will be part of the regeneration project, converting them into residential spaces is still just an “option”.

The Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “A programme of regeneration for St Catherine’s Square continues to be part of our forward planning, and it is hoped that work on this may begin during 2026.

“The vacant shop units will be part of the project, and the option of converting the units to mainstream residential accommodation will be considered as part of this.”

Read our full investigation for a look at all the empty units:

