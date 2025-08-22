Rogue Fife joiner cheated former bosses out of £3k of materials for Perth DIY job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Rogue Fife joiner cheated former bosses out of £3k of materials for Perth DIY job

Karol Bogusz persuaded staff at Perth's Jewson store to invoice his old bosses for items he was using to do up a property in Wallace Crescent.

By Jamie Buchan
Karol Bogusz
Karol Bogusz at Perth Sheriff Court.

A rogue tradesman cheated his former employers out of thousands of pounds worth of building material for a private DIY job in Perth.

Karol Bogusz from Fife persuaded staff at the city’s Jewson store to invoice his old bosses for items he was using to do up a property in Wallace Crescent.

The 33-year-old was originally charged with defrauding Bathgate-based Building Services Solutions out of nearly £3,000 of materials.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted an alternative charge of theft.

Bogusz was ordered to pay compensation to his former employers.

Order numbers

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court Bogusz’s job had been terminated prior to the offence.

“Between June 16 and 18 2023, the accused collected materials from Jewson’s store in Perth on a number of occasions,” he said.

“Each time, he handed over order numbers to collect these items.

“These orders were being billed to his former employers.

“The accused was carrying out his own private projects and needed the materials.”

The following month, bosses at Building Services Solutions received 11 invoices from Jewson, totalling £2,878.

“The employer had no knowledge of getting these materials,” said Mr Harding.

When asked if any of the stolen items were recovered, the fiscal depute said: “It appears that the accused was carrying out work on someone else’s home and the materials had been used for that.”

Compensation

Bogusz’s solicitor confirmed her client was working as a self-employed joiner.

“He had been working for the company for only about two months.

“At this time, he was in financial difficulties. He was desperate for money to sustain himself.”

She said the case had had a lasting impact and taken its toll on his mental health.

First offender Bogusz, of Glenrothes, is now effectively homeless, renting a room from a friend.

Given his means, the compensation order was limited to £1,000 and he was also

fined £500.

