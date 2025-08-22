Rogue Fife joiner cheated former bosses out of £3k of materials for Perth DIY job

A rogue tradesman cheated his former employers out of thousands of pounds worth of building material for a private DIY job in Perth.

Karol Bogusz from Fife persuaded staff at the city’s Jewson store to invoice his old bosses for items he was using to do up a property in Wallace Crescent.

The 33-year-old was originally charged with defrauding Bathgate-based Building Services Solutions out of nearly £3,000 of materials.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted an alternative charge of theft.

Bogusz was ordered to pay compensation to his former employers.

Order numbers

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court Bogusz’s job had been terminated prior to the offence.

“Between June 16 and 18 2023, the accused collected materials from Jewson’s store in Perth on a number of occasions,” he said.

“Each time, he handed over order numbers to collect these items.

“These orders were being billed to his former employers.

“The accused was carrying out his own private projects and needed the materials.”

The following month, bosses at Building Services Solutions received 11 invoices from Jewson, totalling £2,878.

“The employer had no knowledge of getting these materials,” said Mr Harding.

When asked if any of the stolen items were recovered, the fiscal depute said: “It appears that the accused was carrying out work on someone else’s home and the materials had been used for that.”

Compensation

Bogusz’s solicitor confirmed her client was working as a self-employed joiner.

“He had been working for the company for only about two months.

“At this time, he was in financial difficulties. He was desperate for money to sustain himself.”

She said the case had had a lasting impact and taken its toll on his mental health.

First offender Bogusz, of Glenrothes, is now effectively homeless, renting a room from a friend.

Given his means, the compensation order was limited to £1,000 and he was also

fined £500.

