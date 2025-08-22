Blairgowrie pervert snared by paedophile hunters has no ‘fixation’ on children, court hears

A Perthshire pervert caught chatting to three “children” online has been spared jail as experts said he has no underlying interest in children.

Connor Mackay believed he was speaking to a 12-year-old girl when he asked her to perform degrading acts.

The 30-year-old was actually engaging with decoy accounts set up by two separate paedophile hunter groups.

He was arrested when members of one group confronted him at his home in Rattray, near Blairgowrie.

Police found a cache of child abuse material and bestiality images on his laptop.

Mackay returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted having sexual chats with people he believed were children.

However, the court heard he did not have a “fixation” on youngsters.

Sting broadcast on Facebook

Sheriff Peter Hammond told Mackay: “You’ve pled guilty to serious matters.

“Work has been done with the social work department to assess how you can be dealt with and the various programmes available so I am satisfied there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Mackay was placed on supervision for three years.

His internet access will be restricted as part of a series of strict conduct requirements.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and will stay on the sex offenders register for three years.

The court previously heard how he had engaged with three decoy accounts set up by online paedophile hunters.

He asked one “12-year-old” to perform degrading acts and sent her a photo of his penis.

Mackay asked her to use a mirror to take a picture of her own genitals and sent her further pornographic images.

He also sent an explicit selfie and made lewd comments to another decoy account – posing as a 12-year-old girl – run by the same group.

He later turned his attention to a third account operated by a different team.

Mackay was arrested after members of the Online Child Protection Team turned up at his home and broadcast their sting on Facebook.

Police then raided his home and seized a MacBook and three USB drives, uncovering a stash of extreme pornographic images and child abuse material.

Handwritten letter

Mackay pled guilty to having sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be a child under 13, between September 2023 and January 2024.

He further admitted attempting to communicate indecently with two other people he believed to be children, between December 2023 and January 2024.

Mackay also pled guilty to taking or making indecent images of children and possession of bestiality images.

Lawyer Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “He is quite a vulnerable man and at the time he was somewhat isolated and cut off from his family.

“There appears to be a problem here with thought disorder and loneliness.”

A lengthy handwritten letter, penned by Mackay, was handed up to the sheriff.

“In that sea of words, he does accept culpability, express remorse and does have insight into his offending,” said Mr Lafferty.

He added: “The report does indicate he doesn’t have a problem or fixation on children.

“There are clearly issues that he requires to manage.”

The sheriff noted psychologists believed Mackay’s underlying issues relate to “a lack of maturity and social awareness”, rather than an interest in children.

