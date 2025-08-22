Gleneagles Hotel boss in bid to demolish £2.4m Auchterarder mansion

A Gleneagles Hotel boss wants to demolish a £2.4 million house near Auchterarder and build a new one in its place.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is seeking planning permission to tear down the property on Caledonian Crescent.

The exclusive street is a stone’s throw from the five-star hotel which Mrs Pasricha and her husband Sharan bought in 2015.

It’s regularly listed among Scotland’s most expensive neighbourhoods, with homes changing hands for seven-figure sums.

The 1930s country house, called Darquhillan, sits in its own 1.85-acre grounds.

It went on the market last May at offers over £2.4m.

At the time it was described as nicely modernised with well-presented accommodation throughout.

However, papers submitted with the planning application state it would be “financially unviable” to refurbish the house to bring it up to building regulation standards.

Instead, they conclude: “It is considered that demolition is the most sensible option.”

House materials could be reused on Gleneagles Hotel estate

Darquhillan was built in the Arts and Crafts style.

It boasts four double bedrooms, a maid’s room accessed off the back stairs, and a disused air raid shelter in the grounds.

Denholm Partnership Architects say the proposed replacement has been “thoughtfully designed to integrate harmoniously within the existing mature garden setting, preserving the site’s natural character while introducing a contemporary and sustainable home.”

The documents say the aim is to recycle all building materials from the existing house or use them on other sites within the hotel estate.

House plans follow Gleneagles Hotel transformation

Mother-of-two Mrs Pasricha is described as a lifestyle entrepreneur who has poured much of her personal style into Gleneagles Hotel in her role as artistic director.

Her husband is the founder of Ennismore, which purchased Gleneagles from Diageo 10 years ago.

That led to a six-year renovation programme, said to be the biggest investment in the Perthshire hotel’s history.

In a 2023 interview, Mrs Pasricha said Gleneagles had enjoyed “a 360-degree transformation”.

“Aside from the facade, every square inch of the hotel has been refurbished,” she declared.

“I don’t think I would have ever vacationed there myself in the state it was in. Today, it’s a place that my friends and social set – who are the fussiest travellers – book, even when I’m not up there.”

The Courier asked Gleneagles Hotel about the plans for Darquhillan.

A spokesperson said it did not comment on private matters.