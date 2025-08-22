Gleneagles Hotel boss in bid to demolish £2.4m Auchterarder mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Gleneagles Hotel boss in bid to demolish £2.4m Auchterarder mansion

The cost of refurbishing the house, a stone's throw from Gleneagles, is said to be 'financially unviable', making demolition the only option.

By Morag Lindsay
Darquhillan house, Auchterarder
The house, near Gleneagles, could be bulldozed to make way for a modern replacement. Image: Savills

A Gleneagles Hotel boss wants to demolish a £2.4 million house near Auchterarder and build a new one in its place.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is seeking planning permission to tear down the property on Caledonian Crescent.

The exclusive street is a stone’s throw from the five-star hotel which Mrs Pasricha and her husband Sharan bought in 2015.

It’s regularly listed among Scotland’s most expensive neighbourhoods, with homes changing hands for seven-figure sums.

Eisha Bharti Pasricha.
Eiesha Bharti Pasricha. Image: Shutterstock

The 1930s country house, called Darquhillan, sits in its own 1.85-acre grounds.

It went on the market last May at offers over £2.4m.

At the time it was described as nicely modernised with well-presented accommodation throughout.

The interior of Darquhillan showing large floor-to-ceiling windows and modern cream decor.
Inside Darquhillan at the time of the sale. Image: Savills

However, papers submitted with the planning application state it would be “financially unviable” to refurbish the house to bring it up to building regulation standards.

Instead, they conclude: “It is considered that demolition is the most sensible option.”

House materials could be reused on Gleneagles Hotel estate

Darquhillan was built in the Arts and Crafts style.

It boasts four double bedrooms, a maid’s room accessed off the back stairs, and a disused air raid shelter in the grounds.

An aerial view of Darquhillan, surrounded by mature Scots pines.
Darquhillan is surrounded by mature Scots pines. Image: Savills
The interior of the house showing a piano and a lounge area beyond.
Inside the house deemed too costly to refurbish. Image: Savills

Denholm Partnership Architects say the proposed replacement has been “thoughtfully designed to integrate harmoniously within the existing mature garden setting, preserving the site’s natural character while introducing a contemporary and sustainable home.”

Architect drawing showing the proposed replacement house for Darquhillan.
The planned replacement for Darquhillan. Image: Denholm Partnership Architects/Perth and Kinross Council

The documents say the aim is to recycle all building materials from the existing house or use them on other sites within the hotel estate.

House plans follow Gleneagles Hotel transformation

Mother-of-two Mrs Pasricha is described as a lifestyle entrepreneur who has poured much of her personal style into Gleneagles Hotel in her role as artistic director.

Her husband is the founder of Ennismore, which purchased Gleneagles from Diageo 10 years ago.

That led to a six-year renovation programme, said to be the biggest investment in the Perthshire hotel’s history.

Gleneagles Hotel exterior.
Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
One of the Gleneagles Hotel bars.
One of the Gleneagles Hotel bars

In a 2023 interview, Mrs Pasricha said Gleneagles had enjoyed “a 360-degree transformation”.

“Aside from the facade, every square inch of the hotel has been refurbished,” she declared.

“I don’t think I would have ever vacationed there myself in the state it was in. Today, it’s a place that my friends and social set – who are the fussiest travellers – book, even when I’m not up there.”

The Courier asked Gleneagles Hotel about the plans for Darquhillan.

A spokesperson said it did not comment on private matters.

