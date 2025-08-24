Gallery: Scone Palace hosts first International Horse Trials weekend

Thousands turned out for the first-ever Scone Palace International Horse Trials, held in the grounds of Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse from August 21–24, 2025.

Taking over from the iconic Blair Horse Trials, the event was held in the stunning grounds of Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse. Organisers welcomed over 25,000 people from across the UK and internationally.

A star-studded line-up featured Paris 2024 gold medallists Tom McEwen, Ros Canter and Laura Collett.

Sunday’s programme featured British Showjumping and Pony Club Mounted Games as well as the international events.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith captured the highlights below: