Home News Perth & Kinross

Gallery: Scone Palace hosts first International Horse Trials weekend

Thousands gathered at Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse for the first-ever Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

First Scone Horse Trials in action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
First Scone Horse Trials in action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Katherine Ferries, Kenny Smith

Thousands turned out for the first-ever Scone Palace International Horse Trials, held in the grounds of Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse from August 21–24, 2025.

Taking over from the iconic Blair Horse Trials, the event was held in the stunning grounds of Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse. Organisers welcomed over 25,000 people from across the UK and internationally.

A star-studded line-up featured Paris 2024 gold medallists Tom McEwen, Ros Canter and Laura Collett.

Sunday’s programme featured British Showjumping and Pony Club Mounted Games as well as the international events.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith captured the highlights below:

Youngster enjoys the human showjumping ring.
Crowds arrive for the Scone Horse Trials.
Scone Horse Trials.
Scone Horse Trials.
The very first Scone Horse Trials, taking over from the iconic Blair Horse Trials.
Scone Horse Trials, taking over from the iconic Blair Horse Trials.
Large crowds coming through the gates as the trials get underway.
Pony club events in the smaller arena.
Crowds watch on.
Pony club events in the smaller arena.
British Showjumping at Scone Palace.
Large crowds enjoyed the event.
Youngsters enjoy the human showjumping ring.
First Scone Horse Trials in action.
Pony club events in the smaller ring.
Large crowds enjoyed the event.
Crowds enjoying lunch in the grounds.
8 year old Ava Bowie from Stirling enjoys an ice cream in between watching the horses.
Youngsters enjoy the human showjumping ring.
Ali Potter from Perth has a go at Axe Throwing at the Willowgate Adventure stand.
British Showjumping over the salmon-inspired fence.
Sack Race event.
The crowd watches on.
Sack Race event.
Large crowds enjoyed the event.
Large crowds enjoyed the event.

Conversation