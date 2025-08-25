Why Perth hotels housing asylum seekers don’t need ‘change of use’ planning permission

Perth and Kinross Council does not require change of use planning permission for Perthshire hotels housing asylum seekers.

The High Court last week granted Epping Forest District Council a temporary injunction to block asylum seekers from being temporarily housed at The Bell Hotel.

The local authority’s KC Philip Coppel said the Essex hotel’s owner had not advised Epping Forest District Council, as planning authority, of the hotel’s change of use.

Tensions rose after an asylum seeker staying in the Epping hotel was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the town.

However, Perth and Kinross Community Justice and Safety Partnership said there is “no evidence” asylum seekers currently staying in Perth and Kinross are a higher risk to community safety.

‘Differences in structure and purpose’

Perth and Kinross Council has also told the Local Democracy Reporting Service local hotels being used to temporarily accommodate asylum seekers do not need change of use planning permission.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Hotels and hostels are exempt from the short-term lets licensing scheme.

“While hotels are not exempt from the legislation for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO), they don’t normally meet the criteria for HMO licensing in Scotland due to key differences in their structure and purpose.

“Whilst people seeking asylum may be housed in a hotel for an extended period, it is classed as temporary accommodation and not their ‘main residence’ by the Home Office.

“HMOs are properties where residents treat the accommodation as their main residence, such as long-term tenants.”

Protest in Perth

HMO licences are needed where three or more people who are not related share facilities such as kitchens or bathrooms.

The council spokesperson said: “People seeking asylum accommodated in hotels will have their own individual bathroom facilities and are generally provided with meals and snacks so will not be sharing kitchen facilities.”

On Saturday, protesters gathered in Perth outside the Radisson Blu Hotel next to Perth Railway Station chanting and brandishing banners which read “Get them out”.

Perth City Centre SNP councillor Eric Drysdale – the council’s deputy leader – did not recognise many of the protesters and told the BBC he believed the majority had been “bussed in”.

Mr Drysdale was part of a counter protest – gathered opposite the demonstrators – chanting “Refugees are welcome here” and waving placards which said “Perth against racism” and “Stop the far right”.