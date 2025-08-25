Why Perth hotels housing asylum seekers don’t need ‘change of use’ planning permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Perth hotels housing asylum seekers don’t need ‘change of use’ planning permission

The council has clarified the rules just days after an anti-immigration protest in Perth.

The Station Hotel houses asylum seekers in Perth.
By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter

Perth and Kinross Council does not require change of use planning permission for Perthshire hotels housing asylum seekers.

The High Court last week granted Epping Forest District Council a temporary injunction to block asylum seekers from being temporarily housed at The Bell Hotel.

The local authority’s KC Philip Coppel said the Essex hotel’s owner had not advised Epping Forest District Council, as planning authority, of the hotel’s change of use.

Tensions rose after an asylum seeker staying in the Epping hotel was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the town.

However, Perth and Kinross Community Justice and Safety Partnership said there is “no evidence” asylum seekers currently staying in Perth and Kinross are a higher risk to community safety.

‘Differences in structure and purpose’

Perth and Kinross Council has also told the Local Democracy Reporting Service local hotels being used to temporarily accommodate asylum seekers do not need change of use planning permission.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Hotels and hostels are exempt from the short-term lets licensing scheme.

Anti-immigration protestors walk up King’s Place after gathering at South Inch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Counter protesters in Perth hold up signs bearing slogans such as "Refugees Welcome". Police officers and stewards are also in the picture.
“While hotels are not exempt from the legislation for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO), they don’t normally meet the criteria for HMO licensing in Scotland due to key differences in their structure and purpose.

“Whilst people seeking asylum may be housed in a hotel for an extended period, it is classed as temporary accommodation and not their ‘main residence’ by the Home Office.

“HMOs are properties where residents treat the accommodation as their main residence, such as long-term tenants.”

Protest in Perth

HMO licences are needed where three or more people who are not related share facilities such as kitchens or bathrooms.

The council spokesperson said: “People seeking asylum accommodated in hotels will have their own individual bathroom facilities and are generally provided with meals and snacks so will not be sharing kitchen facilities.”

On Saturday, protesters gathered in Perth outside the Radisson Blu Hotel next to Perth Railway Station chanting and brandishing banners which read “Get them out”.

Perth City Centre SNP councillor Eric Drysdale – the council’s deputy leader – did not recognise many of the protesters and told the BBC he believed the majority had been “bussed in”.

Mr Drysdale was part of a counter protest – gathered opposite the demonstrators – chanting “Refugees are welcome here” and waving placards which said “Perth against racism” and “Stop the far right”.

