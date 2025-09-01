Teenager caught with machete, knuckledusters and knife on Perth streets is locked up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager caught with machete, knuckledusters and knife on Perth streets is locked up

Stewart McPhee told police 'oh, that's bad,' when they found a knuckleduster in his pocket. When they next found his knife, he said: "And that's even worse."

By Jamie Buchan
Stewart McPhee was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
A teenager who was repeatedly caught on the streets of Perth with a variety of deadly weapons has been locked up.

Stewart McPhee was found with a machete, two knuckledusters and a lock knife on three occasions over a six-month period.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 18-year-old was “running about” with the weapons, despite warnings and court orders.

When police discovered a knuckleduster in his trouser pocket during a search, he told them: “Oh, that’s bad.”

And when they next pulled a knife from his other pocket, he remarked: “And that’s even worse.”

Disturbance with 12 inch blade

McPhee appeared from custody, having been remanded for a breach of his bail order.

He pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour while brandishing a machete in the city’s Dunsinane Drive on October 6 2023.

The teenager admitted having a knuckleduster and a lock knife in Moulin Crescent on January 13 2024.

And he had a knuckleduster while in the city’s High Street on April 6.

McPhee further pled guilty to breaching a curfew order.

McPhee was twice caught with a knuckleduster. Stock image.

Prosecutor Katie Stewart said at the time of the first incident in October 2023, McPhee, then 17, was at home with two others at around 1.15pm.

When a fourth person attended, an “altercation” erupted and spilled out onto the street.

“The accused left his home address in possession of a machete,” she said.

“He held this in his hand whilst on the roadway of Dunsinane Drive.

“It was described as having a blade of approximately 10 to 12 inches in length with a dark coloured handle.”

Police were alerted, but the group dispersed as soon as they heard sirens.

Ms Stewart said the lock knife found in McPhee’s jacket – alongside the knuckleduster -a few weeks later had a blade of about 3.9 inches.

McPhee told police he thought it was legal because it was under three inches, but he was informed that wasn’t the case.

Detention

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had felt “extremely isolated” and “spent the majority of his time taking various substances.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton sentenced McPhee to 16-months detention, but told him had he been older, the term would have been longer.

“The reason that sentences are often lower for younger people is that there is a perception of a lack of maturity and they may have difficulty making decisions,” the sheriff said.

“I am of the view that in matters such as this, once you have been stopped once for having a weapon, you shouldn’t be weighing up whether you should go out carrying a knife or knuckleduster.

“Its obvious to anyone, even 18-year-olds, that those are actions which you shouldn’t take.”

Knife Angel
The Knife Angel statue was installed in Perth city centre in December 2024. Image: British Ironworks Centre

The sheriff said that on all cases McPhee could have been sentenced to up to four-and-a-half years.

“That’s the sort of level you are now at,” he said.

Sheriff Hamilton added: “While you were waiting on the first matter calling in court, you were running about with a knuckleduster and a lock knife.

“Notwithstanding that you were stopped and told police it was a terrible thing to have a knuckleduster and how it was even worse to have a knife, it doesn’t stop you having a knuckleduster in April while you were on bail.”

In 2024, Perth hosted a 27ft Knife Angel statue, made up of confiscated blades to warn against the dangers of such weapons.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.