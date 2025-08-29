Locals react as long-awaited new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Locals react as long-awaited new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre opens

The Beeches Road facility finally opened on Friday morning after facing multiple delays.

By Lucy Scarlett
Councillors and Live Active staff outside the new veue.
A symbolic handover took place between Council Leader Councillor Grant Laing and James Peaty from Live Active. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Locals in Blairgowrie had their first look inside the town’s long-awaited new leisure centre as it officially opened its doors.

The facility on Beeches Road finally welcomed residents, councillors, school pupils, and Live Active staff at its launch on Friday.

The centre – which was already 100% over budget and five years behind schedule – faced further delays in recent months caused by leaks in the swimming pool.

The new building will replace the 40-year-old Blairgowrie Recreational Centre, which is set for demolition in six months.

Blairgowrie locals have their say on new leisure centre

The Courier spoke to locals who visited the new leisure centre when it opened on Friday morning.

Kim Dennis was among those eager to look around and said: “It’s really good for the area.

“We’re just about to go and see the new pool, but it’s great that it has an increased length, which will be brilliant.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing it all.”

Kim Dennis, Carol Bisset, and Ashlee Smith.
Locals Kim Dennis (left) and Carol Bisset alongside Duty Manager Ashlee Smith (right) . Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The centre features a swimming pool and multiple sports halls. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, visitor Carol Bisset said she remembered when the previous Blairgowrie Recreational Centre opened.

She told The Courier: “It was in 1982 and I remember our house was new at the same time.

“It’s got much better parking too which is a bonus.”

Blairgowrie High School pupil Callum added: “It’s great because it allows us to access the Astro so we can play more games.

“The gym upstairs as well; it’s really high quality, better equipment, and something the area has needed.”

The new centre features a 25m swimming pool, sports halls, fitness suite, dance studio, changing facilities, offices, and a PE classroom.

New Blairgowrie Leisure Centre is ‘a different league’

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing hailed the new building as a major step forward for the community.

“It’s fantastic,” he told The Courier.

“Although it’s an educational and community facility, it’s not just for Blairgowrie – which is our second biggest town – it’s for all Eastern Perthshire.

“We were definitely needing to upgrade what was here before.

Blairgowrie Leisure Centre has opened to the public. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Inside one of the sports halls. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The new facility features a spin studio and a multi-purpose Astro turf. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I was a member Live Active in Blairgowrie and the old gym was getting tired – this is just a different league.

“It’s better built, instead of 40 years and ending up with a dilapidated building, we’re looking to 50 or 60 years out of this building because of the higher build specification.”

He believes the council was right to delay the opening until the pool problems were resolved.

Councillor Laing said: “We would not risk the public purse by taking on a faulty building.

“You have to give credit to everybody that’s been involved in the build.

Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“From the people who have designed it to the people who have built it, BAM (the construction company) has been very helpful throughout the build and is still being helpful now.”

Blairgowrie councillor Caroline Shiers also praised the “brilliant” new centre.

She said: “It’s long overdue and reflects the change and increase in size of the local community that it’s serving.

“It’s not just Blairgowrie’s facility, it’s for the whole of East Perthshire.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic for years and years to come.”

