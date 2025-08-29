Locals react as long-awaited new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre opens

Locals in Blairgowrie had their first look inside the town’s long-awaited new leisure centre as it officially opened its doors.

The facility on Beeches Road finally welcomed residents, councillors, school pupils, and Live Active staff at its launch on Friday.

The centre – which was already 100% over budget and five years behind schedule – faced further delays in recent months caused by leaks in the swimming pool.

The new building will replace the 40-year-old Blairgowrie Recreational Centre, which is set for demolition in six months.

Blairgowrie locals have their say on new leisure centre

The Courier spoke to locals who visited the new leisure centre when it opened on Friday morning.

Kim Dennis was among those eager to look around and said: “It’s really good for the area.

“We’re just about to go and see the new pool, but it’s great that it has an increased length, which will be brilliant.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing it all.”

Meanwhile, visitor Carol Bisset said she remembered when the previous Blairgowrie Recreational Centre opened.

She told The Courier: “It was in 1982 and I remember our house was new at the same time.

“It’s got much better parking too which is a bonus.”

Blairgowrie High School pupil Callum added: “It’s great because it allows us to access the Astro so we can play more games.

“The gym upstairs as well; it’s really high quality, better equipment, and something the area has needed.”

The new centre features a 25m swimming pool, sports halls, fitness suite, dance studio, changing facilities, offices, and a PE classroom.

New Blairgowrie Leisure Centre is ‘a different league’

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing hailed the new building as a major step forward for the community.

“It’s fantastic,” he told The Courier.

“Although it’s an educational and community facility, it’s not just for Blairgowrie – which is our second biggest town – it’s for all Eastern Perthshire.

“We were definitely needing to upgrade what was here before.

“I was a member Live Active in Blairgowrie and the old gym was getting tired – this is just a different league.

“It’s better built, instead of 40 years and ending up with a dilapidated building, we’re looking to 50 or 60 years out of this building because of the higher build specification.”

He believes the council was right to delay the opening until the pool problems were resolved.

Councillor Laing said: “We would not risk the public purse by taking on a faulty building.

“You have to give credit to everybody that’s been involved in the build.

“From the people who have designed it to the people who have built it, BAM (the construction company) has been very helpful throughout the build and is still being helpful now.”

Blairgowrie councillor Caroline Shiers also praised the “brilliant” new centre.

She said: “It’s long overdue and reflects the change and increase in size of the local community that it’s serving.

“It’s not just Blairgowrie’s facility, it’s for the whole of East Perthshire.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic for years and years to come.”