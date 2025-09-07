Best photos of Perth’s 125 Live! street party

Thousands turned out as 125 Live! took place in Perth’s Mill Street this weekend.

The event celebrated major anniversaries for two of the city’s cultural venues. Perth Theatre marks its 125th year in 2025, while Perth Concert Hall turns 20.

To mark the occasion, the venues hosted a two-night street party featuring live performances, light shows, and art installations.

Mill Street was transformed with visual projections by Alba Corral and a light show by Will Potts. Pop-up theatre performances took place across four stages, with food and drink available from local vendors.

The music lineup included Glasgow glam-pop band Walt Disco, Skye-based trad-electronic duo Valtos, Perth indie group Parliamo, and piper Ross Ainslie with The Sanctuary Band.

Other acts included singer-songwriter and DJ Jack David, musical theatre performers Hannah Howie and Matthew Tomlinson, big band That Swing Sensation, and students from UHI Perth’s musical theatre program.

The public was also invited to support the future of the venues by donating online or joining the 125 Club, which offers exclusive benefits.

