Perth & Kinross

Best photos of Perth’s 125 Live! street party

Showcasing top musical acts, stunning projections, and a festive atmosphere.

Perth 125 Live! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth 125 Live! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Steve MacDougall

Thousands turned out as 125 Live! took place in Perth’s Mill Street this weekend.

The event celebrated major anniversaries for two of the city’s cultural venues. Perth Theatre marks its 125th year in 2025, while Perth Concert Hall turns 20.

To mark the occasion, the venues hosted a two-night street party featuring live performances, light shows, and art installations.

Mill Street was transformed with visual projections by Alba Corral and a light show by Will Potts. Pop-up theatre performances took place across four stages, with food and drink available from local vendors.

The music lineup included Glasgow glam-pop band Walt Disco, Skye-based trad-electronic duo Valtos, Perth indie group Parliamo, and piper Ross Ainslie with The Sanctuary Band.

Other acts included singer-songwriter and DJ Jack David, musical theatre performers Hannah Howie and Matthew Tomlinson, big band That Swing Sensation, and students from UHI Perth’s musical theatre program.

The public was also invited to support the future of the venues by donating online or joining the 125 Club, which offers exclusive benefits.

Courier Photographer Steve MacDougall captured the highlights below:

Jessica Cook (aged 7) and David Cook (aged 5) with Andy Chan at the schools installation – Cardboard Perth.
Hannah Howie as Dorothy during a performance.
Hannah Howie, Musical Theatre band, UHI Musical Theatre students perform.
UHI Musical Theatre students perform.
Hannah Howie and Matthew Tomlinson perform.
Valtos perform on stage.
Valtos perform on stage.
Matthew Tomlinson sings.
That Swing Sensation perform.
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall invite the people of Perth to celebrate 125 years of entertainment in the city.
That Swing Sensation perform.
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall invite the people of Perth to celebrate 125 years of entertainment in the city.
Crowds at the event.
Piper David Robertson alongside Stephen Brook (Head of Stage for Perth Theatre and Concert Hall) on top of the Concert Hall roof.
Piper David Robertson alongside Stephen Brook (Head of Stage for Perth Theatre and Concert Hall) on top of the Concert Hall roof.
Beatles for Babies performance in the Joan Knight Studio at Perth Theatre.
Performance from Bohemian Monk Machine.
Beatles for Babies performance in the Joan Knight Studio at Perth Theatre.
Bohemian Monk Machine.
Performance from Bohemian Monk Machine.
The Crom founder Alan Sweeney performs on the Gig On a Truck stage on King Edwards Street, Perth.
Tayside Big Band.
Tayside Big Band guest vocalist Mo Hannah.
Cameron Lockhart and daughter Ella Lockhart (aged 6) from Perth.
Magician Patrick Ashe on stage.
Magician Patrick Ashe on stage.
Magnus (aged 6) from Perth during the virtual reality venue tours with Neon8.
”Librarians” from Surge / Perth Youth Theatre.
The Crom founder Alan Sweeney performs on the Gig On a Truck stage on King Edwards Street.
Performance from The Apologetics.
Carse Voices and Perth Concert Hall Voices combined choir.

