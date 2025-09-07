Best photos of Run the Runway at Perth Airport 2025

Hundreds of people took part in the Run the Runway event at Perth Airport on Saturday evening, September 6.

Organised by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), the fundraiser gave runners and walkers the rare chance to complete a 10km, 5km or 2.5km route on the airport’s runway.

The event supports Operation Skyward, SCAA’s campaign to raise £2 million towards a new H145 D3 replacement helicopter for its Aberdeen base.

SCAA events officer Caryn Whitelaw said: “Run The Runway will not only be a great challenge for people – and terrific fun for everyone – but a way to support our ambition and sustain one of Scotland’s most critical services.

“Kicking up your heels at Perth Airport on September 6 will literally help save lives.

“We’re extremely grateful to Perth Airport operators ACS Aviation for facilitating this inaugural event and hopefully it will grow to become an annual race.”

Photographer Graeme Hart captured the highlights below: