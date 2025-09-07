Best photos of Run the Runway at Perth Airport 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos of Run the Runway at Perth Airport 2025

Run the Runway is a fundraising effort supporting Operation Skyward’s new state-of-the-art replacement helicopter for the Aberdeen base.

Scotlands' Charity Air Ambulance Run the Runway. Image: Graeme Hart/ Perthshire Picture Agency.
Scotlands' Charity Air Ambulance Run the Runway. Image: Graeme Hart/ Perthshire Picture Agency.
By Heather Fowlie

Hundreds of people took part in the Run the Runway event at Perth Airport on Saturday evening, September 6.

Organised by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), the fundraiser gave runners and walkers the rare chance to complete a 10km, 5km or 2.5km route on the airport’s runway.

The event supports Operation Skyward, SCAA’s campaign to raise £2 million towards a new H145 D3 replacement helicopter for its Aberdeen base.

SCAA events officer Caryn Whitelaw said: “Run The Runway will not only be a great challenge for people – and terrific fun for everyone – but a way to support our ambition and sustain one of Scotland’s most critical services.

“Kicking up your heels at Perth Airport on September 6 will literally help save lives.

“We’re extremely grateful to Perth Airport operators ACS Aviation for facilitating this inaugural event and hopefully it will grow to become an annual race.”

Photographer Graeme Hart captured the highlights below:

The new Airbus H145 D3 helicopter which will be based in Aberdeen flies into Perth Airport to form part of the Run the Runway course.
Runners pictured taking part in the warm-up exercises.
Runners pictured taking part in the warm-up exercises.
A group of runners pictured before the start.
Thumbs up from a 5k runner Natalia Kasmeridi before the start.
A group of runners in Tutu’s pictured before the start.
The Tutu ladies posing for a photo with SCAA Mascot Teddy before the start.
SCAA Chief Executive David Craig pictured during his 5k run
The Golden Girls pictured with their Proseco ahead of walking not running the 2.5k! Pictured from left, Diane MacLean, Maureen Young and Judith Tilstone.
Ross Bathgate was the first to complete the 10k run in 33 minutes and 2 seconds.
Two 10k runners having fun as they start their second lap of the runway Catherine MacIver (left) and Abigail Mathieson.
Runners pose for a selfie with the new Airbus H145 D3 helicopter before the start.
Warm-up exercises.
Helimed 79 Paramedics Paul Hendry and Claire Allan start the race running in the their flight suits.
Support for the runners from friends and family in the crowd.
Irene Sproat, Morven Sproat and Luke Constable pictured during the race around Perth Airfield.
Irene Sproat, Morven Sproat and Luke Constable start the race around Perth Airfield.
Helimed 79 Paramedics Paul Hendry running his 10k in his flight suit.
David Craig SCAA Chief Executive pictured after finishing his 5k run.
Helimed 79 Paramedic Claire Allan running alongside John Mill past the new Airbus H145 D3 helicopter.
Support for the runners from friends and family in the crowd.
SCAA Chief Executive David Craig celebrates with Helimed 79 Paramedics Claire Allan and Paul Hendry at the end of the run.
5k runners happy with heir medals at the end of the race Val Lockhart (left) and Amanda Balloch.
Happy runners pictured at the end of the run.
Ross Bathgate pictured at the end with his medal.
Happy with their medals at the end of the race Sarah Delo and Lauren Delo (10).

Conversation