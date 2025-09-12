How Instagram gardening guru found a new beginning in her 60s at charming Perthshire cottage

When Penny Kennedy bought Mouse Cottage in Strathtay almost a decade ago, she was standing at a crossroads.

Newly divorced and in her early sixties, the mother of two sought a fresh beginning.

The fairytale-like 1850s house – one of the oldest in the village – felt like the perfect place to start again.

Since then, 71-year-old Penny has transformed the charming two-bedroom cottage into a bold, eclectic, book-lined bed and breakfast that brims with her character and creativity.

Why Penny ‘fell in love’ with Mouse Cottage in Strathtay

And with every nail hammered, every window replaced, and every brushstroke applied, she hasn’t just restored the cottage – she has restored herself.

Recalling the moment she visited the south-facing property for the first time, Penny says: “I just absolutely fell in love with it.

“It was instant, I could feel it was mine, even before I got into the garden”.

The location of the two-storey house – it sits on a hillside on Strathtay golf course – was also perfect (minus the golf balls she frequently finds nestled among her plants).

“I sit in this beautiful manicured green expanse of lovely views, and no one is to the side of me or behind me or in front of me,” Penny says

“I’m only a five-minute walk from the pub and the Gradley Hotel and the village shop, so it’s ideal.”

Having built three houses – including the award-winning Rock House on Loch Tay – and carried out two renovations with her ex-husband, she was already well-versed in the world of property.

Penny – who is an artist, trained chef and social media influencer – lived in Mouse Cottage for a year before she got cracking.

While the house was already in good condition, she says it was “minimalist” and lacked homeliness.

She started with the practical stuff, replacing the wooden fencing to create a secure garden (mainly in the interests of her four-legged companion at the time) before replacing most of the “rattly” windows.

The central heating also needed to be replaced, and she opted for a mains water heating system.

Mouse Cottage open as a B&B year-round

Upstairs, she transformed the space by adding a sitting room library, installing a new bathroom, and replacing the flooring alongside the two existing bedrooms.

Guests staying at Mouse Cottage enjoy private use of one bedroom, the bathroom, and a cosy snug area.

The downstairs kitchen, where Penny’s guests eat breakfast, was updated to meet her catering and hosting needs – while reflecting her unique taste in interiors.

She installed a warming drawer – “it’s marvellous when you’re doing bed and breakfast” – a new hob and a gorgeous white Corian work surface.

She also built lots of cubby holes. “They are stuffed with books and china and teapots and toast racks and everything you could think of.”

Penny says: “I knew I wasn’t going to have a dining room, so I didn’t want the kitchen to feel like a kitchen.

“It’s got a lovely bench and old chair and cupboards and nice old painted cupboards and I have my wee desk, so it feels more like a sort of sitting room come dining room that happens to have a cooker in it.”

Meanwhile, she updated the living room with new flooring and installed a wood-burning stove.

The biggest transformation, however, is tucked away at the back of Mouse Cottage – a stylish studio named Minnie Mouse.

Once an attached garage, Penny has converted it into a bright, contemporary space available for holiday rentals.

With its own bedroom, kitchenette, and bathroom, the self-catering accommodation also boasts a private garden and a summer house complete with a wood-burning stove.

Additionally, Penny bought an extra chunk of land from the golf course to extend her garden and build a studio where she creates and sells her artwork.

Penny shares garden updates with her 70,000 Instagram followers

This is also where she works on designs for her new jewellery and scarf business, Kennedy Harrison, which she has founded with her friend Rachel Rowley.

With the extra land, she transformed her garden into a wild, meadow-like haven with giant plants and raised beds for herbs, vegetables and flowers.

She also removed 14 trees and created paths with rocks.

Penny – who is an ambassador for the V&A Garden Futures exhibition – has documented her garden journey on her Instagram page, where she has over 70,000 followers.

The garden has been open for the past two years as part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, raising money for charity.

When it comes to decor, Penny jokingly describes her style as “cluttered” and “overstuffed”.

“I’m mad about books,” she says. “I have books in every room – at the top of the stairs, in the utility room, in the loo, in the back corridor…”

She also has an “obsession” with cushions (a friend once counted over 60 in her house) as well as pots and jugs.

Mouse Cottage also reflects her love of her art. “My husband and I were both very interested in pictures, so I’m very fortunate I’ve got very nice pictures that mean a lot to me.”

And Penny doesn’t shy away from bold design choices.

Penny’s arty cottage appeared on BBC’s Scotland’s Home of the Year

She says: “Years ago, I read a quote in a magazine that said, ‘Never be afraid to put big things in small spaces’ – and I think that’s a terrific quote.

“I have the most ridiculous gigantic painting, which I call Mary – she was given to me about 35 years ago by a friend – and she is absolutely colossal.

“She takes up nearly an entire wall, so there is a chair in front of her, but she sort of works.”

Despite the sometimes random design choices, she has created a sense of continuity throughout the house with her favourite colours: blue, white and orange.

Clearly it works. Her arty house made it to the final of the BBC’s Scotland’s Home of the Year TV show in 2020.

While much of the work wasn’t cheap, Penny says she has saved money when it comes to furniture – most of which has been gifted or inherited throughout the years (her “make do and mend it” attitude has also helped).

She reflects: “There’s very little in my house that doesn’t mean something to me.

“And it’s really nice having things that belong to other members of the family or stuff your kids have given you.

“The house marks different moments in my life – it is sort of a history of my life.

“I’m talking about it and I’m looking around and I’m thinking, ‘Gosh, you lucky girl.'”