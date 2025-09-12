How Instagram gardening guru found a new beginning in her 60s at charming Perthshire cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Instagram gardening guru found a new beginning in her 60s at charming Perthshire cottage

Since moving to Mouse Cottage in Strathtay, Perthshire, after her marriage ended, now 71-year-old Penny Kennedy has transformed the house, seen it appear on TV, and opened her stunning garden for charity.

Penny stands to the front of her house
We peak inside Penny Kennedy's Strathtay cottage. Image: Marieke McBean
By Poppy Watson

When Penny Kennedy bought Mouse Cottage in Strathtay almost a decade ago, she was standing at a crossroads.

Newly divorced and in her early sixties, the mother of two sought a fresh beginning.

The fairytale-like 1850s house – one of the oldest in the village – felt like the perfect place to start again.

Since then, 71-year-old Penny has transformed the charming two-bedroom cottage into a bold, eclectic, book-lined bed and breakfast that brims with her character and creativity.

Why Penny ‘fell in love’ with Mouse Cottage in Strathtay

And with every nail hammered, every window replaced, and every brushstroke applied, she hasn’t just restored the cottage – she has restored herself.

Recalling the moment she visited the south-facing property for the first time, Penny says: “I just absolutely fell in love with it.

“It was instant, I could feel it was mine, even before I got into the garden”.

A view of Mouse Cottage, with gravel and shrubs in the foreground
Mouse Cottage in Strathtay appeared on BBC’s Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2020. Image: Marieke McBean

The location of the two-storey house – it sits on a hillside on Strathtay golf course – was also perfect (minus the golf balls she frequently finds nestled among her plants).

“I sit in this beautiful manicured green expanse of lovely views, and no one is to the side of me or behind me or in front of me,” Penny says

“I’m only a five-minute walk from the pub and the Gradley Hotel and the village shop, so it’s ideal.”

Penny sits on a white sofa with blue cushions in a living room with a wood burning stove and large painting on the back wall
Penny’s house reflects her personality. Image: Marieke McBean

Having built three houses – including the award-winning Rock House on Loch Tay – and carried out two renovations with her ex-husband, she was already well-versed in the world of property.

Penny – who is an artist, trained chef and social media influencer – lived in Mouse Cottage for a year before she got cracking.

While the house was already in good condition, she says it was “minimalist” and lacked homeliness.

A small room with white chairs, sloping ceiling and book shelves
Penny has created an upstairs library area. Image: Marieke McBean

She started with the practical stuff, replacing the wooden fencing to create a secure garden (mainly in the interests of her four-legged companion at the time) before replacing most of the “rattly” windows.

The central heating also needed to be replaced, and she opted for a mains water heating system.

Mouse Cottage open as a B&B year-round

Upstairs, she transformed the space by adding a sitting room library, installing a new bathroom, and replacing the flooring alongside the two existing bedrooms.

Guests staying at Mouse Cottage enjoy private use of one bedroom, the bathroom, and a cosy snug area.

The downstairs kitchen, where Penny’s guests eat breakfast, was updated to meet her catering and hosting needs – while reflecting her unique taste in interiors.

She installed a warming drawer – “it’s marvellous when you’re doing bed and breakfast” – a new hob and a gorgeous white Corian work surface.

A white bedroom with red and white bedcovers and window open slighting from the bottom
The double room used by B&B guests. Image: Marieke McBean

She also built lots of cubby holes. “They are stuffed with books and china and teapots and toast racks and everything you could think of.”

Penny says: “I knew I wasn’t going to have a dining room, so I didn’t want the kitchen to feel like a kitchen.

“It’s got a lovely bench and old chair and cupboards and nice old painted cupboards and I have my wee desk, so it feels more like a sort of sitting room come dining room that happens to have a cooker in it.”

Meanwhile, she updated the living room with new flooring and installed a wood-burning stove.

Penny sits at her kitchen table which has candles on it with a dog jumping up surrounded by shelves with books and ornaments
B&B guests dine in the kitchen. Image: Marieke McBean

The biggest transformation, however, is tucked away at the back of Mouse Cottage – a stylish studio named Minnie Mouse.

Once an attached garage, Penny has converted it into a bright, contemporary space available for holiday rentals.

With its own bedroom, kitchenette, and bathroom, the self-catering accommodation also boasts a private garden and a summer house complete with a wood-burning stove.

Additionally, Penny bought an extra chunk of land from the golf course to extend her garden and build a studio where she creates and sells her artwork.

Penny shares garden updates with her 70,000 Instagram followers

This is also where she works on designs for her new jewellery and scarf business, Kennedy Harrison, which she has founded with her friend Rachel Rowley.

With the extra land, she transformed her garden into a wild, meadow-like haven with giant plants and raised beds for herbs, vegetables and flowers.

She also removed 14 trees and created paths with rocks.

A sofa with blue and white cushions in a conservatory with wooden windows that look out to the garden
The house overlooks a stunning garden. Image: Marieke McBean

Penny – who is an ambassador for the V&A Garden Futures exhibition – has documented her garden journey on her Instagram page, where she has over 70,000 followers.

The garden has been open for the past two years as part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, raising money for charity.

When it comes to decor, Penny jokingly describes her style as “cluttered” and “overstuffed”.

“I’m mad about books,” she says. “I have books in every room – at the top of the stairs, in the utility room, in the loo, in the back corridor…”

A bedroom with blue and white bed covers, a chair and window seat
Penny has used blues throughout the cottage, including her bedroom. Image: Marieke McBean

She also has an “obsession” with cushions (a friend once counted over 60 in her house) as well as pots and jugs.

Mouse Cottage also reflects her love of her art. “My husband and I were both very interested in pictures, so I’m very fortunate I’ve got very nice pictures that mean a lot to me.”

And Penny doesn’t shy away from bold design choices.

Penny’s arty cottage appeared on BBC’s Scotland’s Home of the Year

She says: “Years ago, I read a quote in a magazine that said, ‘Never be afraid to put big things in small spaces’ – and I think that’s a terrific quote.

“I have the most ridiculous gigantic painting, which I call Mary – she was given to me about 35 years ago by a friend – and she is absolutely colossal.

“She takes up nearly an entire wall, so there is a chair in front of her, but she sort of works.”

A bedroom with a desk with a computer screen on it and a mugs on hooks hanging below a shelf
The converted garage is now available for holiday lets. Image: Marieke McBean

Despite the sometimes random design choices, she has created a sense of continuity throughout the house with her favourite colours: blue, white and orange.

Clearly it works. Her arty house made it to the final of the BBC’s Scotland’s Home of the Year TV show in 2020. 

While much of the work wasn’t cheap, Penny says she has saved money when it comes to furniture – most of which has been gifted or inherited throughout the years (her “make do and mend it” attitude has also helped).

Penny smiling sitting at a table with art materials on it in the foreground
Penny creates and sells art in her outdoor studio. Image: Marieke McBean

She reflects: “There’s very little in my house that doesn’t mean something to me.

“And it’s really nice having things that belong to other members of the family or stuff your kids have given you.

“The house marks different moments in my life – it is sort of a history of my life.

“I’m talking about it and I’m looking around and I’m thinking, ‘Gosh, you lucky girl.'”

Conversation