Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Craigie Hill captain breaks silence after council decision leaves golf club facing closure

Councillors rejected plans for up to 175 new houses.

By Morag Lindsay
Craigie Hill captain Dave Mitchell.
The captain of a historic Perth golf club facing closure after councillors rejected plans for up to 175 new houses on half of its course has broken his silence.

We told on Wednesday that planners said permitting the Craigie Hill Golf Club development to go ahead did not trump protecting the green belt.

And the full planning application was refused when Perth and Kinross Council planning committee agreed.

It leaves the 114-year-old golf club facing a bleak future.

Captain Dave Mitchell said the decision was a devastating blow to the city and fears the golf course could yet be another casualty in the watering down of Perth’s leisure assets.

‘Another body blow’

He said: “We would like to thank councillors for their time but naturally we are bitterly disappointed with the council’s decision.

“Obviously we are even more concerned about what lies ahead for Craigie Hill.

“While the future of the golf club is assured for the next 15 months, we have warned all along that the club’s long-term existence is in serious jeopardy.

“The transition board would like to thank the many members of the public who have been providing enthusiastic support for this project, along with our loyal members.

“Rather than hugely enhancing the sporting and recreational amenities in Perth, the city could be facing yet another body blow following the council’s decision to sound the death knell for Bell’s Sports Centre, with the future of the ice rink and leisure pool also uncertain.

“It was encouraging to hear that councillors were keen to meet and discuss a collaborative approach to securing the future of the club.

“We will take a few days to reflect calmly on the council decision, and comments made during the course of the meeting, before deciding on our next step.”

Kilmac development director Derek Ross (left) and Craigie Hill Golf Club captain Dave Mitchell
Craigie Hill Golf Club partnered with Dundee-based firm Kilmac to bring forward the plans.

Its application also included a major upgrade for the clubhouse to create a community hub.

But the plans were rejected by 26 votes to nine, with two councillors abstaining from the vote.

Flooding was one of the main concerns for council officers and objectors.

Council planners said both the access road, Low Road, AND the proposed emergency access route via Woodside Crescent, were a flood risk.

Conversation