Angus crash driver was ‘the nightmare none of us ever want to meet on the road’

A teenage Audi driver who caused a high-speed crash on an Angus road, then fled to a McDonald’s, was branded “the nightmare driver none of us ever want to meet on the road” and jailed.

A woman thought she was having a heart attack after the Vauxhall Astra driven by her husband was struck by Brett Low driving an Audi A3 on the A928 between Glamis and Kirriemuir.

After causing the smash, Low asked the other driver: “Mate, you’re no’ on the phone to the police are you?”

Low, now 20, was found in possession of a lock knife and cocaine worth £800 and had cannabis in his system when he was traced by police at McDonald’s at Forfar.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he was jailed for 16 months and lambasted by a sheriff for his conduct.

Horror smash

Previously, Low pled guilty to causing serious injury by driving dangerously, driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving with excess Delta-9-THC – the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis – in his system and possessing a knife and 8.5g of cocaine with the intention of supplying it.

The court heard Low collided with the other vehicle at 1.10am on February 17 2024.

Low – described as “slurring” and “agitated” – asked if the crash victims were okay before making his remark about the police.

He claimed he needed the toilet and ran off through a wooded area.

The Astra driver was left to contact emergency services for his unresponsive wife.

She had believed she was having a heart attack but it was later established she had suffered a broken sternum.

A police dog was drafted in to sniff out Low’s path but he was found at the McDonald’s after staff contacted police.

‘Extremely poor decision’

The court heard Low once wound up in the JP court for fitting a motor to his pushbike and accrued convictions for riding it without a licence or insurance.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale said: “The accused has had a fairly difficult time, matters which haven’t been helped by the sudden death of his grandfather a little time ago.

“On this occasion, he took what was clearly an extremely poor decision in driving that night.

“He had, on the face of it, very little recollection.

“The passenger in the other vehicle sustained an injury and it must have been obviously quite a frightening one for her.

“Mr Low himself sustained quite a serious injury to his knee which resulted in his hospitalisation and subsequent surgery. He appears to have recovered.”

Trek to McDonald’s

Mr Tavendale added: “He had then wandered off. At the time, I think very likely he had been in shock.

“Despite bleeding quite badly, he ended up walking what must have been several miles before reaching the McDonald’s restaurant on the bypass at Forfar.

“Staff called for police when he arrived there covered in mud and blood.

“He has expressed quite genuine remorse to me, he realises the stupidity of his actions, the potential consequences could have been much worse.

“The drugs, I understand, had been purchased by him and a group of friends..

“He’s no longer drinking, he’s no longer taking cocaine.”

Mr Tavendale asked for his client to be placed on the Right Track programme aimed at rehabilitating young offenders.

‘Nightmare driver’

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Low and banned him from the road for 20 months and until he passes the extended test.

He said: “You drove your vehicle dangerously, at excessive speed, in the wee small hours, while under the influence of drugs, collided with another vehicle that could do nothing to avoid your car other than to brake.

“As a result, (the complainer) who was a passenger in the other car was seriously injured. Others were also injured. You then fled.

“In short, you were the nightmare driver none of us ever want to meet on the road.

“You also had £800 worth of cocaine in your possession along with a lock-knife.

“Despite your age, there is no reasonable alternative to a custodial sentence.”

As Low, of Springbank Road in Alyth, was led downstairs into the cells, he said “I love yous” to tearful supporters in the public gallery.

