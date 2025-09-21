Best pictures as Relay Wild Triathlon 2025 takes place in Crieff

Dozens turned out as Relay Wild Triathlon took place in Strathearn Campus in Crieff on Sunday September 21.

Organised by Perth Triathlon Club, the Relay Wild Triathlon had spaces for 50 teams of 4 people, with a limit of 200 participants. Each person completed a course of swim-bike-run before the next person. The distances were 160m pool swim, 10km on road cycle and 800m run around the perimeter of Strathearn Campus.

The family friendly event had a free kids fun run before the main event around the triathlon run course, and children were encouraged to dress up as their favourite wild animal. The fun run took place at 11am with the triathlon race starting at 12 noon.

Prizes were awarded to the overall winners of each of the three categories.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured all the highlights below: