Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Relay Wild Triathlon 2025 takes place in Crieff

The Relay Wild Triathlon also featured a kids fun run ahead of the main event.

Becky Mackenzie (Just for Fun team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Becky Mackenzie (Just for Fun team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Gemma Bibby & Steve MacDougall

Dozens turned out as Relay Wild Triathlon took place in Strathearn Campus in Crieff on Sunday September 21.

Organised by Perth Triathlon Club, the Relay Wild Triathlon had spaces for 50 teams of 4 people, with a limit of 200 participants. Each person completed a course of swim-bike-run before the next person. The distances were 160m pool swim, 10km on road cycle and 800m run around the perimeter of Strathearn Campus.

The family friendly event had a free kids fun run before the main event around the triathlon run course, and children were encouraged to dress up as their favourite wild animal. The fun run took place at 11am with the triathlon race starting at 12 noon.

Prizes were awarded to the overall winners of each of the three categories.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured all the highlights below:

Club member Darren Jolly helps lead the kids during the kids fun run. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Action from the kids fun run. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In the pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
160m swim. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Georgie Morris (Splash Crash Dash team) high fiving kids. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Shirley Paterson (We can all do one of these, team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Change point. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Iain Taylor (Tri Hard or Go Home team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Anna Hammond (Obi wan Triobi team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Nick Connor (Edinburgh RC Red team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Quick change. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
From run to cycle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Daniel Clarke (Just for Fun team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Out on the road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kirstie Dawson (Sooper Dooper Stirling Tri team) at the front. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Check out those wheels! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Toni Wilkes (Chafing Dreams team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Transition area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Iain Todd (TriHard team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
James Jones (Tri Yards of G72 team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Nick Connor (Edinburgh RC Red team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Speeding along is Jacqueline Redares (Tri hard or go home team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
All smiles on the cycle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Peter Szaloki-Lomb (Irony Men team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
2A is James Jones (Tri Yards of G72 team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Toni Wilkes (Chafing Dreams team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Paul Cautrey and Alicja Weyer – wild race marshals. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

