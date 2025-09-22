Council probes Aberfeldy estate that is stopping walkers from climbing four Munros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council probes Aberfeldy estate that is stopping walkers from climbing four Munros

North Chesthill Estate has imposed a walking ban.

By Lucy Scarlett
Walkers are being stopped from walking in parts of Glen Lyon. Image: DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross Council is “looking into” claims an estate near Aberfeldy has been stopping walkers from climbing its four Munros.

North Chesthill Estate, in Glen Lyon, has imposed a walking ban throughout September and October, during its red deer stalking programme.

This means that hikers are unable to summit the four Munros – Meall Garbh, Càrn Gorm, Creag Mhòr and Càrn Mairg – on the north side of the glen, behind Invervar.

Aberfeldy estate accused of ‘unreasonable signs’ by Ramblers Scotland

North Chesthill Estate says that deer stalking takes place seven days a week during these two months.

It published material from the Scottish Outdoor Access Code that urged the public to “walk elsewhere over this short period.”

However, on the official SOAC website, the guidance instead asks walkers to “please use alternative routes” and “follow reasonable advice on alternative routes.”

These phrases were omitted from the estate’s post.

Ramblers Scotland, a non-profit walking organisation, expressed its frustration in a Facebook post.

The graphic shared by the estate. Image: North Chesthill Estate
The original Scottish Outdoor Access Code graphic. Image: SOAC

It said: “Yet more access issues in Glen Lyon, Perthshire.

“Sadly, this time North Chesthill Estate is trying to stop walkers accessing its hills – including 4 popular Munros – for all of September and October.

“The Scottish Outdoor Access Code recognises the case for managing specific routes on specific days for deer stalking, but NOT blanket bans like this.

“As well as unreasonable online signs, we’re aware of recent issues on the ground, when walkers have simply tried to enjoy the Glen Lyon Munros.

“We’ve raised the issue with Perth and Kinross Council and we’ll share updates when we have them.

“Fingers crossed this can be resolved ASAP.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council has a duty to uphold access rights and is looking into the current situation at North Chesthill.

“Landowners and access takers should be acting responsibly and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, which has specific advice on deer stalking, including the hills concerned.

“If people are obstructed or deterred from responsibly accessing land in accordance with this guidance, they should report the details to the council via our website.”

North Chesthill Estate has been contacted for comment.

