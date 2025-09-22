Council probes Aberfeldy estate that is stopping walkers from climbing four Munros

Perth and Kinross Council is “looking into” claims an estate near Aberfeldy has been stopping walkers from climbing its four Munros.

North Chesthill Estate, in Glen Lyon, has imposed a walking ban throughout September and October, during its red deer stalking programme.

This means that hikers are unable to summit the four Munros – Meall Garbh, Càrn Gorm, Creag Mhòr and Càrn Mairg – on the north side of the glen, behind Invervar.

Aberfeldy estate accused of ‘unreasonable signs’ by Ramblers Scotland

North Chesthill Estate says that deer stalking takes place seven days a week during these two months.

It published material from the Scottish Outdoor Access Code that urged the public to “walk elsewhere over this short period.”

However, on the official SOAC website, the guidance instead asks walkers to “please use alternative routes” and “follow reasonable advice on alternative routes.”

These phrases were omitted from the estate’s post.

Ramblers Scotland, a non-profit walking organisation, expressed its frustration in a Facebook post.

It said: “Yet more access issues in Glen Lyon, Perthshire.

“Sadly, this time North Chesthill Estate is trying to stop walkers accessing its hills – including 4 popular Munros – for all of September and October.

“The Scottish Outdoor Access Code recognises the case for managing specific routes on specific days for deer stalking, but NOT blanket bans like this.

“As well as unreasonable online signs, we’re aware of recent issues on the ground, when walkers have simply tried to enjoy the Glen Lyon Munros.

“We’ve raised the issue with Perth and Kinross Council and we’ll share updates when we have them.

“Fingers crossed this can be resolved ASAP.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council has a duty to uphold access rights and is looking into the current situation at North Chesthill.

“Landowners and access takers should be acting responsibly and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, which has specific advice on deer stalking, including the hills concerned.

“If people are obstructed or deterred from responsibly accessing land in accordance with this guidance, they should report the details to the council via our website.”

North Chesthill Estate has been contacted for comment.