Gallery: Scottish Enduro Series hits Ballo in Coupar Angus for a thrilling weekend of MTB racing

Riders tackle Ballo’s challenging trails at the Scottish Enduro Series in Coupar Angus, Scotland, cheered on by excited mountain biking fans.

Mountain biker wearing number 164 and a red helmet jumps over a trail feature in the woods during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill.
A rider catches air over a rooty section of trail during a high-speed descent at Ballo Hill on Sunday afternoon.
By Katherine Ferries, Mark Asquith & Richard Hancox

Round 3 of the Scottish Enduro Series landed at Ballo, Coupar Angus, on 27-28 September 2025 for another weekend of thrilling racing at one of Scotland’s favourite shred spots.

Nestled in the heart of the Sidlaw Hills, between the Cairngorms and the Tay, Ballo is known for its mix of roots, rocks, technical sections and flowing trails, all often appearing in the same run.

Maintained by the Tayside Trail Association, it may be one of Perthshire’s less-travelled MTB gems, but for those in the know, it’s a firm favourite.

Ballo is also the venue for the first-ever officially sanctioned Scottish Enduro Championships.

Saturday saw riders hitting the practice runs, familiarising themselves with Ballo’s challenging terrain. Damp patches and slick roots kept everyone on their toes, while competitors tested their bike setups and mapped the fastest lines.

Sunday delivered an action-packed race across Ballo’s demanding trails. Riders tackled technical descents, punchy climbs, and tricky root and rock sections with determination.

Spectators lined the course to cheer on every competitor, creating an electric atmosphere.

Courier photographer Richard Hancox was there to capture the action.

A mountain biker rides through a forested trail at Ballo Hill during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships on Sunday.
A mountain biker navigates a tricky descent during Sunday’s race at Ballo Hill in Round 3 of the Scottish Enduro Series.
Mountain biker wearing number 199 rides through a narrow, wooded section of the trail at Ballo Hill during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships.
A rider weaves through the trees on Sunday at Ballo Hill during Round 3 of the Scottish Enduro Series and Championship final.
Mountain biker wearing number 175 descends a steep, leaf-covered trail through dense woodland during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill.
A competitor charges down a narrow forest gully during Sunday’s timed stages at Ballo Hill, Coupar Angus.
Mountain biker in a red helmet and blue top rides through a twisting forest trail at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships in Ballo Hill, Perthshire.
A rider leans into a corner through sun-dappled woodland during Sunday’s race stage at Ballo Hill, Coupar Angus.
Mountain biker in a full-face helmet and two-tone jacket rides a black Orbea bike along a dirt trail through the woods at Ballo Hill, Coupar Angus.
A competitor powers through the trees on Sunday during a fast stage of the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill.
Mountain biker wearing number 120 and a red jersey lifts off a trail feature during a forest stage at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships in Ballo Hill.
A rider gets airborne on one of Ballo Hill’s fast-flowing descents during the final day of the Scottish Enduro Championships.
Mountain biker on a green Santa Cruz bike rides past spectators and a dog beside the course during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill.
A competitor powers past spectators and their four-legged cheer squad during a lively section of Sunday’s racing at Ballo Hill.
Female mountain biker wearing number 215 rides a yellow bike through a narrow wooded trail during the Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill, Perthshire.
Rider 215 tackles a tight and technical section on the final day of racing at Ballo Hill during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships.
Mountain biker wearing a red jersey and number 141 descends a winding forest trail during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill, Perthshire.
Rider 141 tackles a fast downhill section under the trees during the final day of racing at Ballo Hill, Coupar Angus.
Mountain biker in a black jersey and yellow goggles rides through a dense, fern-covered forest trail during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill.
A rider threads through mossy roots and ferns in the lower woods during a technical stage of Sunday’s race at Ballo Hill.
Mountain biker wearing number 44 and a red helmet catches air over a small jump in a wooded section at Ballo Hill during the Scottish Enduro Championships.
Rider 44 launches off a drop on a narrow forest line during Sunday’s action at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships.
Mountain biker wearing number 144 navigates a steep, root-covered descent marked with blue tape at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships in Ballo Hill, Perthshire.
Rider 144 picks their line over roots and drops on one of Ballo Hill’s steeper sections during Sunday’s enduro challenge.
Mountain biker wearing number 179 carefully navigates a steep, narrow forest trail lined with trees during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo Hill.
Focused and steady, rider 179 threads through a tight, rooty chute at Ballo Hill during Sunday’s Scottish Enduro Series race.
Mountain biker wearing number 233 and a blue jacket races downhill on a forest trail at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships, surrounded by autumn leaves and mossy ground.
Rider 233 speeds through a shadowy woodland section, fully focused during a fast stage of Sunday’s enduro at Ballo Hill.
Mountain biker wearing a white hoodie and helmet rides through a narrow, wooded trail at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships, surrounded by lush green ferns and tall trees.
Rider 165 maintains a focused line through the narrow forest path at Ballo Hill, navigating dense foliage and sharp turns.
Mountain biker wearing a bright yellow helmet and blue jersey rides a red bike through thick ferns and trees during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships.
Rider 30 charges through a dense section of forest at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships, expertly navigating the overgrown trail.
Mountain biker in full black kit and white helmet riding bike number 124 over a root-covered descent in a lush green forest during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships.
A rider drops into a technical descent during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships, focused and composed in full black gear.
Mountain biker wearing orange shorts, blue jersey, and red goggles descending a forest trail during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships. The path is lined with trees and fallen leaves.
A rider charges down a narrow woodland trail at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships, sporting bright orange shorts and a focused expression.
Mountain biker in black gear making a sharp turn on a forest trail during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships, with blue race tape marking the course and a marshal visible in the background.
A determined rider navigates a tight downhill corner at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships, watched closely by event marshals.
Mountain biker wearing a red shirt and black helmet riding downhill on a forest trail marked with blue tape at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships. Trees and mossy ground surround the narrow dirt path.
A rider in a red jersey leans into a descent through the dense forest trails during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships at Ballo.
Mountain biker dressed in all black riding a red bike through a sharp muddy turn in a dense forest during the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships. Blue tape marks the trail through fallen leaves and trees.
A rider in black gear navigates a tight, muddy switchback aboard a red bike at the 2025 Scottish Enduro Championships in Ballo Wood.

