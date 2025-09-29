Gallery: Scottish Enduro Series hits Ballo in Coupar Angus for a thrilling weekend of MTB racing

Round 3 of the Scottish Enduro Series landed at Ballo, Coupar Angus, on 27-28 September 2025 for another weekend of thrilling racing at one of Scotland’s favourite shred spots.

Nestled in the heart of the Sidlaw Hills, between the Cairngorms and the Tay, Ballo is known for its mix of roots, rocks, technical sections and flowing trails, all often appearing in the same run.

Maintained by the Tayside Trail Association, it may be one of Perthshire’s less-travelled MTB gems, but for those in the know, it’s a firm favourite.

Ballo is also the venue for the first-ever officially sanctioned Scottish Enduro Championships.

Saturday saw riders hitting the practice runs, familiarising themselves with Ballo’s challenging terrain. Damp patches and slick roots kept everyone on their toes, while competitors tested their bike setups and mapped the fastest lines.

Sunday delivered an action-packed race across Ballo’s demanding trails. Riders tackled technical descents, punchy climbs, and tricky root and rock sections with determination.

Spectators lined the course to cheer on every competitor, creating an electric atmosphere.

Courier photographer Richard Hancox was there to capture the action.