Five councils were given the same FOI request – only Perth and Kinross refused to answer

It is the latest in a string of concerns regarding the local authority's handling of records.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross was the only local authority out of five who refused to respond fully to a Freedom of Information request about wheelie bin costs.

The reluctance to answer the FOI comes during ongoing concerns regarding the council’s handling of such requests and its record keeping overall.

The request questioned how much it paid per wheelie bin and if that cost increased when the council had to purchase the items in smaller quantities for replacement purposes.

It was made by The Courier reporter Alex Watson, after “melting” bins had to be replaced by Stirling Council.

She asked how much each bin cost and put the same question to neighbouring councils.

‘Melting’ bins in Stirling prompted an FOI request to other councils, which Perth and Kinross refused to answer.

Perth and Kinross Council said it couldn’t provide the information as it would “prejudice substantially the commercial interests of both the council and the company submitting the successful tender”.

The Courier sent the same FOI to Angus, Fife, Stirling and Dundee councils, which all produced the relevant information without issue.

Concerns over Perth and Kinross Council’s record keeping

Earlier this month, the Scottish Information Commissioner launched an investigation into Perth and Kinross Council over the axing of a £128,000-a-year director role over which no records are held.

The local authority says all decisions were taken in undocumented verbal discussions with chief executive Thomas Glen.

The position was described by the commissioner as “astonishing” with the national watchdog questioning if the council had taken deliberate steps to avoid public scrutiny.

The issues were raised in Holyrood on Friday by The Courier editor David Clegg as part of a discussion on a new bill to improve Freedom of Information legislation.

The council already apologised earlier this year for saying the relocation fee paid for the £128,000 director role was not in the public interest, before disclosing the figure at a later date.

Anti-immigration protesters in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

On Monday, The Courier published that Perth and Kinross Council refused to share records of what was said in meetings with immigration officials about asylum seekers.

Local authority chiefs claimed publishing weekly talks held with the Home Office would potentially “prejudice the prevention or detection of crime”.

In September, it was revealed that the council responded in full to less than one-third of all Freedom of Information requests last year.

Data chief Jillian Walker defended the performance by claiming the redaction of a phone number would reduce the figure.

The officer told the council’s scrutiny committee that she could not “think of an occasion” when the council didn’t hold information it would have been expected to.

