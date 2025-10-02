Gallery: UHI Perth students celebrate 2025 graduation at Perth Concert Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: UHI Perth students celebrate 2025 graduation at Perth Concert Hall

Hundreds of UHI Perth students receive degrees at Perth Concert Hall.

UHI Perth graduations 2025 at Perth Concert Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
UHI Perth graduations 2025 at Perth Concert Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Steve MacDougall

Hundreds of students from UHI Perth gathered at Perth Concert Hall on Thursday 2 October 2025, to celebrate their academic achievements.

Perth Concert Hall welcomed hundreds of hard-working students to receive their degrees, diplomas, certificates, and awards at the ceremony on Thursday.

Following the formal proceedings, graduates and guests were invited to join in the celebrations, reflecting on the journey and looking forward to the future.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments.

The weather turned before the start of the ceremony.
UHI Perth graduations 2025 at Perth Concert Hall.
The rain started before the start of the ceremony.
Trying to keep dry.
UHI Perth graduations 2025.
UHI Perth graduations 2025 at Perth Concert Hall.
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie.
Smiles before the event.
Trying to keep dry.
UHI Perth graduations 2025 at Perth Concert Hall.
Keeping dry.
Left to right is Naomi Thompson, Lauren Winton, Shannon Stewart and Lara Small (HNC Childhood Practice)
Left to right is Morven Cooney, Kennedy Bowes and Curtis Hirst (Theatre Industry Practice)
Left to right is Euan Matheson, Andrew Young and Luc Melrose (Audio Engineering)
Rebecca Moran (Food Textiles Education) with daughter Erin (aged 5) and son Oliver (aged 7)
Callum Cassar Torreggiani, alongside graduate sister Catriona Cassar Torreggiani (BA Hons Popular Music)
Left to right is Carl McGregor, Aaron Watt and William Crone (Audio Engineering)
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie.
Ben McColl and Keir Jeffrey (Popular Music)
Ella Lawrie (left) and Chandra Hepburn (right) HNC Bio Science.
Jennifer McAnally and right is Kirsty Fulton (Music Business)
UHI Perth graduations 2025 at Perth Concert Hall.
UHI Perth graduations 2025 at Perth Concert Hall.
Naomi Thompson (left) and Sophie Timney (right) HNC Childhood Practice.
Zima Keogh (Sound Production)
Left is Morgan Smith and right is Martina Strzelewicz (Visual Communication and Design)
Zima Keogh with parents Janey Keogh and Gareth Keogh.
Lilla Csuka (left) and Nora Pinel (right) HND Administration and IT.
Left is Scott Brice and right is Scott Feenie (Popular Music Studies)

 

