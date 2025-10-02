Gallery: UHI Perth students celebrate 2025 graduation at Perth Concert Hall

Hundreds of students from UHI Perth gathered at Perth Concert Hall on Thursday 2 October 2025, to celebrate their academic achievements.

Perth Concert Hall welcomed hundreds of hard-working students to receive their degrees, diplomas, certificates, and awards at the ceremony on Thursday.

Following the formal proceedings, graduates and guests were invited to join in the celebrations, reflecting on the journey and looking forward to the future.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments.