Perthshire tea firm fraudster faces cash clawback

Prosecutors have launched a bid to claw back cash from Perthshire tea fraudster Thomas Robinson.

The businessman was jailed for three-and-a-half years for selling fake Scottish-grown tea to luxury hotel chains and genuine UK growers.

The tea, which he pretended to grow at a plantation near Aberfeldy, had actually been bought from overseas wholesalers.

Earlier this year, Robinson was found guilty of an elaborate £550,000, five-year fraud.

Now, the Crown Office is chasing the 55-year-old for the money he scammed.

Proceeds of Crime action was formally raised at a confiscation hearing in Stirling Sheriff Court.

It will investigate exactly by how much Robinson benefited from his scheme and probe the father-of-four’s finances to see how much he can afford to pay back.

Supported by government funding

Establishing Robinson’s financial record is unlikely to be straightforward.

As sole director of the Wee Tea Plantation, he defrauded 12 individual buyers out of £274,354 and hotels and businesses – including Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel – of £278,634 between January 1 2014 and February 24 2019.

At his sentencing, he claimed his business was supported by the Scottish Government – understood to be a reference to a £20k grant he received from the European Development Fund via Scottish Enterprise, to run tests on the “miracle” plastic sheeting he claimed was the secret to growing teas in Scottish climates.

He also convinced Scottish Edge to give him £50,000 to get his enterprise off the ground.

The quango agreed to a £25,000 loan and £25,000 grant in 2015 after he pitched his Wee Tea Plantation business to judges.

It was later told the business had folded “due to illness.”

But he also claimed he was part of a small team of scientists who invented the now ubiquitous Bag for Life.

And he said – without evidence – he ran crop trials for then-US president Barrack Obama.

Robinson, also known as Thomas O’Brien and Tam O’Braan, further boased of a career in the army and a successful stint as a professional rugby player.

Bag of mush

Companies House records show the Wee Tea Plantation dissolved following a voluntary strike-off in October 2019 after a criminal probe was launched by Food Standards Scotland.

Robinson was also director of the Tea Growers Association from 2014 to 2017.

At his trial, he claimed all proof of his apparently illustrious career had been lost in a flood at his cottage.

Paperwork was sitting in a “bag of mush” in his basement, jurors were told.

When Robinson’s farm was investigated and no equipment could be found to support a large-scale tea growing business, he said kit had been shipped to a site in Ireland.

He blamed an IT technician for losing photographic evidence of this equipment, after he allowed his cloud storage to be turned off.

At his sentencing, Robinson – who latterly worked as a chef at Taymouth Castle – read out a “statement of regret” to reporters.

”I have had time in prison to consider the fact that I am guilty and responsible for these actions,” he said.

A further Proceeds of Crime hearing will be held in December.

Read full coverage of the trial here.

Read about more of tea blagger Robinson’s tall tales including his Army career and investing the Bag for Life, here.

Read more from those scalded in the great tea blag, such as those persuaded he had won prestigious medals and the BBC, here.