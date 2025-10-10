What’s it like for youngest Blairgowrie funeral director working with his Rangers footballer dad?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s it like for youngest Blairgowrie funeral director working with his Rangers footballer dad?

As their family firm celebrates 100 years, Martin Mackay, the son of former Rangers and Hearts player Billy Mackay, reflects on life at the heart of the community.

Martin Mackay (right) with his dad Billy who played for Rangers and Hearts. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Michael Alexander

It’s 100 years since Martin Mackay’s great-grandfather David Scott founded a funeral director business in Blairgowrie with just £5 and a borrowed toolbox from his brother, John.

Now, as one of Tayside’s youngest funeral directors, 36-year-old Martin is marking a landmark year for the family firm – the centenary of David Scott (Blairgowrie Ltd), which has been serving families across Blairgowrie, Alyth and East Perthshire since 1925.

Today, Martin works alongside his parents, Billy and Margot Mackay, who have run the business with other family members since the death of Margot’s father, David Scott, in 2004. Martin also works closely with his wife Susan.

Together, they represent the third and fourth generations continuing a service that began when David Scott Snr. set up shop in Castle Street a century ago.

(from left) Margot Mackay, Billy Mackay, Martin Mackay and Susan Mackay. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Yet what has remained constant through the decades is the trusted role of the business at the heart of the community – and for Martin, that is what he loves most.

“It’s amazing when you think about it – 100 years of helping local families,” he says.

“It’s part of life here. When you grow up in Blairgowrie, everyone knows the name ‘David Scott.’ It’s more than just a business – it’s part of the community.”

Trusted reputation at heart of community

In the early days, the roles of joiner and undertaker were combined, as was common in the 1920s. That was the model for the original business, D & J Scott.

In the decades that followed, the expanding business was run by Martin’s grandfather, David Scott, who by the early 1990s had been joined by his son-in-law, Billy.

When the joinery section was sold and David went semi-retired, the company amended its name to reflect its new focus, becoming, as it remains today, David Scott (Blairgowrie Ltd) Funeral Directors.

Martin grew up in Blairgowrie with a quiet understanding that hard work and service to the community were in the family’s blood.

Martin Mackay and wife Susan Mackay. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

But this sense of duty extended beyond the funeral trade. His father, Billy, had a very different life under the glare of Ibrox’s floodlights, playing for Rangers and later Hearts in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Billy, originally from Fife, was on the pitch at Dens Park in May 1986 when Albert Kidd scored two goals for Dundee, denying Hearts the league title on a dramatic final day.

Billy MacKay running with the ball past a defender while playing for Rangers against Valencia in 1979.
“Dad’s very modest about it,” Martin smiles. “But when I was in primary two, we had a project about jobs our parents did, and I remember taking in an old Rangers strip he’d given me. It got pinned up on the wall. That’s my earliest memory of it.”

The Mackays have long been steeped in the local game. Billy later managed Blairgowrie Juniors, following in the footsteps of Martin’s grandfather, who was its president for decades.

Martin himself was club secretary before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin Mackay didn’t always want to be a funeral director

Growing up in Blairgowrie, Martin attended Hill Primary and Blairgowrie High School, never imagining he would one day be arranging funerals for people he had known since childhood.

“I actually thought I was going to be a teacher,” he says. “Everything was geared towards that. I had a place at Edinburgh University to study primary teaching.”

But life had other plans. He had been working part-time at Tesco when his father asked if he could help out at the funeral home over the summer.

“Dad said, ‘I’m needing somebody to come and wash the cars’. So I started doing that, and then a bit of on-call work too,” Martin recalls.

The team (from left): Bruce Dow, Martin Mackay, Peter Lowden, Susan Mackay, Lisa Grant, Margot Mackay, John Stuart, Billy Mackay and John Stewart. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“As it got closer to going to university, I realised I actually wanted to stay here. I was 19 when I decided not to go. I’d had a taste for it already – helping out. I just knew it was what I wanted to do.”

When he joined full-time, Martin shadowed two of the firm’s most respected funeral directors at the time – Fergie Alexander and Dave Findlay.

“They were seasoned pros,” he says fondly. “They’d been through all the generations. Dave had actually worked with my great-grandad. The experience they had was invaluable, and they were great teachers. Dad probably thought, ‘Get him away from me and let him learn from them!’”

What does Martin like best about the job?

After more than 15 years in the role, Martin says what he values most is the trust local people place in him and his colleagues.

“People come to you at the lowest point in their lives,” he says quietly.

“They’re often vulnerable, and they just need someone to turn to. If you can help them, guide them through it, that’s what matters most.”

In towns like Blairgowrie and Alyth, those connections run deep.

“It’s amazing how many people who phone up will say, ‘I’d like to deal with Martin,’ or, ‘I’d like to deal with Bruce,’ because they know us,” he explains.

“Sometimes when we arrive at a house, someone will open the door and say, ‘Oh, I’m so glad it’s you.’ That means a lot.”

(from left) Martin Mackay, Susan Mackay, Margot Mackay and Billy Mackay. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Much has changed in a century of funerals. When David Scott Snr. first started, the family’s joinery workshop doubled as the undertaker’s. Coffins were made by hand; funerals were simple, local affairs.

Today, technology and changing expectations have reshaped how families commemorate their loved ones.

“There’s no such thing as a ‘usual’ funeral anymore,” says Martin.

“Every one’s different. Since the pandemic, for example, live streaming has become a big thing. People can be in Australia or Canada and still take part. That’s a wonderful change – it keeps families connected.”

Personal touches are more common now. “People are much more involved,” he explains.

Natural burials are becoming more popular. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“They might want live music, or to say a few words themselves, or to have the service reflect someone’s passions – and rightly so. That’s part of the grieving process.”

The occasional unusual request doesn’t faze him either.

“You do get people who want to be buried in their own garden,” he says.

“It’s not common, but we’ll always do what we can to help people make their wishes happen. There’s rarely a time when we say, ‘We can’t do that.’”

What’s it like working with his parents?

Working closely with his parents could have been challenging, Martin admits with a laugh.

“It was harder at the start because I was still living at home, and we were all at the football club together too. But now it’s easy – we’re just partners, really.”

His wife Susan also helps manage the business, arranging pre-paid plans for clients. Their five-year-old daughter, Lucy, has just started school.

For Martin, his own recent milestone – being the first person in Scotland to gain a Diploma in Funeral Directing through the IFD College in 2024 – is something he accepts with modest pride.

As for what’s next, he is optimistic. “The business will keep evolving – we’re already seeing more eco-friendly funerals and natural burials. That’s going to grow,” he says. “But the main thing won’t change. It’s about looking after people.”

Conversation